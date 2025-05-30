Shares

The Kenyan Government has stepped in to resolve concerns raised by Mwea Irrigation Scheme farmers regarding the impact of rice importation on local sales. Efforts to resolve the issue were led by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

The Government, through the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC), will purchase over 5,000 metric tonnes of locally grown rice, valued at approximately Ksh. 500 million, directly from farmers.

The breakthrough came during a meeting held on May 29, 2025, at the Mwea Rice Growers Multipurpose Cooperative Society offices. Stakeholders present included Mr. Ndege Muriuki (Cooperative Chairman), Mr. Antony Waweru (Cooperative Manager), Dr. Bruno Linyiru (Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) Director General), Mr. Calistus Kundu (Director, Food Crops Directorate), and Ms. Lucy Anangwe (KNTC Managing Director).

This intervention follows farmers’ concerns over accumulating rice stocks, even as Kenya faces a national rice deficit. The Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Mutahi Kagwe, directed AFA and KNTC to find an immediate solution to support the more than 8,500 rice farmers in Kirinyaga and neighboring counties. The Cooperative will receive full payment for the Ksh. 500 million worth of rice within one month of delivery.

Dr. Linyiru confirmed that Kenya produced 191,000 metric tonnes of milled rice in the 2024/25 season. However, with a monthly national requirement of about 100,000 metric tonnes, this local production can only sustain the country for roughly two months. He reiterated that since January, only 94,000 metric tonnes of rice have been imported.

Looking ahead, AFA, in collaboration with the Ministry and other stakeholders, is spearheading initiatives to reduce rice imports by 50%. This ambitious plan involves:

1. Expanding existing irrigation schemes.

2. Increasing the overall area under rice production.

3. Introducing high-yield rice varieties.

4. Promoting upland rice farming.

These measures aim to empower more farmers, significantly increase production and productivity, and enhance Kenya’s food security.

The Cooperative’s leadership also raised concerns about unethical practices where some retailers deceptively package imported rice as local brands. AFA has pledged a firm crackdown on such practices, in consultation with the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), to protect both farmers and consumers from unfair competition and misleading labeling.