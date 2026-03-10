Shares

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development has introduced the Kenya Agricultural Data, Information and Digital Policy. The document provides a framework for the management of digital technologies, data, and knowledge systems within Kenya’s agricultural sector.

Agriculture remains a primary driver of the Kenyan economy, contributing approximately 22% of the GDP and supporting over 70% of the rural population. While Kenya has seen significant growth in mobile connectivity and digital financial services, digital initiatives in agriculture have historically been project-based and fragmented.

The policy addresses several systemic challenges:

Fragmentation: Uncoordinated digital platforms and data silos.

Limited Interoperability: Technical barriers that prevent different systems from sharing data.

Infrastructure Gaps: Unequal internet access and high costs of hardware in rural areas.

Governance: The lack of a sector-specific legal framework for agricultural data privacy and security.

The policy aims to modernize agricultural service delivery through four primary goals:

Integrated Systems: Establishing a secure, national agricultural information management system to harmonize data across the value chain. Technology Adoption: Promoting affordable and sustainable digital tools to increase productivity and market access. Institutional Framework: Providing a legal and administrative structure to coordinate digital initiatives between national and county governments. Social Inclusion: Addressing barriers to technology for women, youth, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and marginalized communities.

Strategic focus areas

1. Data and knowledge management

The policy mandates the strengthening of the Agricultural Information Resource Centre (AIRC) and the continued development of the Kenya Integrated Agriculture Management Information System (KIAMIS). As of 2026, KIAMIS houses data for over 7.2 million registered farmers. The goal is to create a “single source of truth” for agricultural statistics to inform budgeting, subsidies, and planning.

2. Digital infrastructure and services

To reduce the digital divide, the government will:

Expand rural broadband and last-mile connectivity.

Support subsidy schemes for digital devices (smartphones and computers).

Transition from traditional extension services to digital advisory platforms (SMS, chatbots, and mobile apps) to reach more farmers efficiently.

3. KADIC

A central feature of the policy is the establishment of the Kenya Agricultural Digital Information Centre (KADIC). This institution will serve as the national hub for:

Coordinating digital agricultural initiatives.

Setting data standards and ensuring cybersecurity.

Incubating new “AgriTech” solutions and innovations.

4. Climate resilience and inclusivity

The policy integrates climate-smart agriculture by utilizing satellite monitoring and early-warning systems to mitigate risks like drought. Furthermore, it requires that digital platforms use universal design standards to ensure accessibility for PWDs and marginalized groups in Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs).

Implementation and financing

The policy follows Kenya’s devolved system of government:

National Government: Responsible for policy leadership, national standards, and strategic coordination.

County Governments: Responsible for frontline service delivery, local data collection, and managing county-specific innovation hubs.

Financing will be sourced through national and county budget allocations, public–private partnerships (PPPs) with technology firms, and grants from development partners. The policy will be monitored through a formal Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning (MEL) framework and is scheduled for a comprehensive review every ten years.

Find the draft Kenya Agricultural Data, Information and Digital Policy HERE.