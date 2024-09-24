Shares

Over 3,000 residents in Migori County have benefited from a medical camp hosted by the M-PESA Foundation in partnership with Zuri Health and Lion SightFirst Eye Hospital. The medical camp was held at Kitere Primary School in Rongo Sub-County.

The Foundation also delivered Mama packs at Migori County Referral Hospital as part of its efforts to enhance maternal and child health. This marked the 10th medical camp the Foundation has held since April this year, with others being held in Siaya, Machakos, Bungoma, Nakuru, Kiambu, Kajiado, Nairobi, Bomet, and Kisii counties.

The camps have cumulatively benefitted over 30,000 people with free medical services ranging from eye care consultations, breast and cervical cancer screening, Fistula screening, general doctor consultations, diabetes screening, hypertension monitoring, and child health consultations. In addition to that, 180 people have benefitted from a free one-year medical cover, which enables them to access further medical services.

Prior to the medical camp, the Foundation also held two groundbreaking ceremonies at Oboch and Komolorume Primary Schools in Siaya and Migori Counties respectively. This was part of its efforts to also enhance access to quality education. The projects, collectively worth Ksh. 70 million, will see the two schools benefit from an array of newly constructed and equipped infrastructure including classrooms, administration blocks, school kitchens, student and staff ablution blocks, and ICT labs.

“As we host this medical camp in Migori, we continue to realize our purpose of transforming lives and taking healthcare services closer to the people. During these camps, we focus on non-communicable diseases, reproductive health advice and general health consultations, while providing technology solutions such as AI screening,” said Joseph Ogutu, Safaricom Foundation Chairman.