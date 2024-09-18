Shares

M-PESA Foundation recently led a medical camp in partnership with Zuri Health and Lion SightFirst Eye Hospital at Kisii Primary School in Nyaribari Chache, Kisii County. Over 3,000 residents benefited from the camp, whose major interventions are free corrective eye surgeries and checkups.

The Foundation also distributed Mama Packs at the Kisii County Referral Hospital, containing essentials for mothers and babies, as part of its efforts to enhance maternal and child health. The camp also offered other services, including breast and cervical cancer screening, fistula screening, general doctor consultations, diabetes screening, hypertension monitoring, and elderly and child health consultations.

Since April this year when the Foundation launched a new phase of medical camps, over 160 patients have received free corrective eye surgeries courtesy of Lions SightFirst Eye Hospital. So far, the Foundation has held medical camps in eight other counties; Siaya, Machakos, Bungoma, Nakuru, Kiambu, Kajiado, Nairobi, and Bomet, where over 24,000 people have benefited. The next camp is scheduled for Migori County on September 21st, followed by a week-long fistula camp in the same county.

Zuri Health provides technology solutions by using Artificial Intelligence (AI) screening to monitor vital signs such as pulse rate, blood pressure, and body temperature, which guide further medical advice. Zuri Health also offers patients free follow-up consultations with doctors via SMS and WhatsApp for up to six months.

“M-PESA Foundation aims to transform lives, and we see health as one of the key pillars to guide us. Through these medical camps, we are able to bring healthcare services closer to the people, where we focus on reproductive health, eye and dental care, and non-communicable diseases,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.