Over 3,000 residents in Bomet have benefited from a medical camp hosted by the M-PESA Foundation in partnership with Zuri Health and Lion SightFirst Eye Hospital. The medical camp was held at Kamureito Primary School.

Various services were offered at the medical camp. They included eye-care consultations, breast and cervical cancer screening, fistula screening, general doctor consultations, diabetes screening, hypertension monitoring, and elderly and child health consultations.

The M-PESA Foundation also distributed 100 mama packs at Longisa County Referral Hospital containing essentials for mothers and their newborns at the hospital. This is part of its efforts to enhance maternal and child health.

Following a series of 12 medical camps held between May 2023 and March 2024, the Foundation began a fresh phase of camps in April this year targeting 12 counties. In the new phase, over 24,000 people have accessed medical services in Bungoma, Siaya, Machakos, and Kajiado counties, and the Nairobi Metropolitan area covering Mathare, Githurai, and Kabete.

The medical camps leverage technology by using Artificial Intelligence (AI) screening to monitor vital signs such as pulse rate, blood pressure and body temperature. Zuri Health also offers patients free follow-up consultations with doctors via SMS and WhatsApp for up to six months.

“Health is one of our key pillars at M-PESA Foundation. Through our series of medical camps, we continue to realize our purpose of transforming lives and take healthcare services closer to the people, with a focus on non-communicable diseases, reproductive health advice and general health consultations,” said Karen Basiye, Executive Director, M-PESA Foundation.