Gospel choirs have for the longest time been powerful incubators of musical talent, nurturing voices that often go on to shape the broader music industry.

These choirs are not just breeding grounds for future stars, but also the heart of worship music. From local church gatherings to grand cathedrals, choirs have traditionally been the backbone of Christian musical expression.

Now in the age of digital streaming, gospel choirs are finding new ways to spread the message and melodies beyond their physical confines. Platforms like Spotify have levelled the playing field, giving these ensembles direct access to a worldwide listener base. This digital revolution is not only expanding the reach of gospel choirs but also empowering them to build sustainable careers and communities beyond their local congregations.

Data from Spotify indicates that the most streamed choirs in Africa were as included Joyous Celebration, Spirit of Praise, Spirit & Theophilus Sunday Lejwe La Motheo Artists Development , Universal Khathisma Apostolic Church In Zion, Isaac And The Mighty Messengers, Loveworld Singers, Universal Catholic Church Choir, Worship House and Tshwane Gospel Choir.

In Kenya, the most streamed choirs included Msanii Music Group, Zabron Singers, MAGENA MAIN MUSIC MINISTRY, Ambassadors Of Christ Choir and The Saints Ministers.

While the top streamed gospel choir tracks included Thath’Indawo (Live) – Spirit Of Praise, Mpumi Mtsweni, Moy’ Oyingcwele (Live) – Spirit Of Praise, Ayanda Ntanzi, Ndenzel’ Uncedo Hymn 377 Live – Joyous celebration, Yesu Wena UnguMhlobo – Live – Joyous celebration and Ba Buwa Ka Wena – Lejwe La Motheo Artists Development.

While the top playlisted tracks from Gospel Choirs included Ndenzel’ Uncedo Hymn 377 – Live – Joyous Celebration Yesu Wena UnguMhlobo – Live – Joyous Celebration, Thath’Indawo (Live) – Spirit Of Praise, Mpumi Mtsweni, Hallelujah Nkateko (Lihle’s Version) – Live – Joyous Celebration and Uyalalelwa – Live – Joyous Celebration.

Data from Spotify indicates that Gospel choir streams are a hit with young adults in Sub-Saharan Africa. With 33% of listeners being 18-24, and 20% are 25-29. In Kenya Gospel choir streams are a hit with young adults in Kenya with 38% of listeners being 18-24, and 22% are 25-29.

In Africa, ladies dominate gospel choir streams in Sub-Saharan Africa, accounting for 54% of the audience compared to 45% male. While in Kenya Gospel choir listeners are interestingly mostly male, with male listeners accounting for 50% of the audience compared to 48% female.