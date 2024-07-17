Shares

Spotify has unveiled the first Global Impact List in Kenya. The list recognizes the top 15 tracks from Kenya, with the biggest global impact on Spotify over the first half of 2024. Also featured on the list are Kenyan tracks that have had the most listens from outside Kenya in the first half of 2024, and were released between January 1st-June 30th.

The list is dominated by Arbantone tracks, a genre that is fast gaining popularity, especially amongst Gen Z in Kenya. Other key genres include Afrofusion and RnB.

Below is the list of top 15 Kenyan songs with the biggest global streaming numbers.

Mr Tee ft. Tenorboy & Prod Chacha – DIGII III TRAILER Mr Tee ft. Tenorboy & Prod chacha – DIGII III Nnavy ft. Karun, Msaki & Hendrick Sam – Let Me Blinky Bill ft. GoldLink – Compare Jeff Kaale ft Soave Lofi – Honey Mint Nanku ft. Karun – Capital Yammi ft. Lexsil & ZiiBeats – Love Crazy Fully Focus ft. Sofiya Nzau – Mwanake Jeff Kaale ft. Eleven – Euphorie Bien ft. Fally Ipupa – Ma Cherie (Remix) Mr.Tee ft. Sosatheprodigyy & o6ix_june – Digii ii Blinky Bill ft. Nature – Oh Wah Otile Brown ft. Rayvanny – Asante The Playah ft. Restrained, Karun State of Anarchy – State of Light Jeff Kaale ft. Soave Lofi – Afternoon Cohiba

Speaking at the list unveiling, Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa stated, “Spotify’s Global Impact List shows the power of music streaming, and how local artists can use it to position themselves globally. We are committed to continuing the journey with Kenyan artists to help them make an even bigger impact.”

Interestingly, Spotify data over the last 90 days shows that Gen Z, 18-24 year olds, are the largest audience, with 39% of City Express streams coming from them. 25-29 year olds are next with 32% of City Express listenership.