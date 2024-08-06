Shares

Streaming service Showmax has announced the new international TV shows lineup that will be available on its platform in August.

The new shows include: The Sympathizer & The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Series Mania winner Apples Never Fall among others.

With the Emmy Awards winners gala coming up, Showmax has released a list of nominated TV shows that you can binge watch on the platform.

They include:

• True Detective: Nighty Country

• Outstanding Drama nominee The Gilded Age

• Outstanding Comedy nominees Hacks and Curb Your Enthusiasm

• Outstanding TV Movie nominee Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

• Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Special nominee Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

• Outstanding Director: Drama nominee Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

• Outstanding Actor and Supporting Actor: Drama nominee Fellow Travelers

• Bob Hearts Abishola, How To With John Wilson, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Survivor, The Idol, The Regime, The Righteous Gemstones, The Rookie, Warrior, We’re Here

• Emmy-nominated August additions to Showmax include Fargo, The Tattooist of Auschwitz and The Sympathizer

Without further ado, the list of new TV shows that will be available on Showmax this August are below;

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON S2 | Binge from Monday, 5 August

“The dragons dance and men are like dust under their feet,” says Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) at the start of the trailer for Monday’s epic S2 finale of House of the Dragon. “We march now towards our annihilation.” As the HBO trailer description on YouTube warns, “There will be no mercy.”

Game of Thrones became the most awarded show in the Emmys history, with six entries in The Guinness Book of World Records, but House of the Dragon is living up to that legacy.

After the S2 premiere helped Max to its most-watched day yet, House of the Dragon has already been renewed for a third season.

FARGO S5 | Binge from Tuesday, 13 August

The latest instalment of the acclaimed crime anthology is now up for another 15 Emmys, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Writing and Directing awards for creator Noah Hawley.

This season’s story is set in 2019, when Midwestern housewife Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon finds herself in hot water with the authorities and plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.

Juno Temple stars as Dot, with Jon Hamm as the sheriff who has been searching for her for a long time. Both actors are up for Emmys for their lead roles, with Lamorne Morris also nominated as Supporting Actor.

THE SYMPATHIZER S1 | Mondays from 12 August at 21:00

Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Sympathizer follows a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and into his new life as a refugee in Los Angeles, where he learns that his spying days aren’t over.

Hoa Xuande leads a largely Vietnamese cast, with Robert Downey Jr. earning an Emmy nomination for his multiple roles here. The supporting cast includes Sandra Oh and David Duchovny, as well as John Cho.

The Sympathizer is co-created by Park Chan-wook and Don McKellar, with Chan-wook, Fernando Meirelles (City of God) and Marc Munden each directing episodes.

APPLES NEVER FALL S1 | Binge from Monday, 12 August

Based on the bestselling novel by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, Apples Never Fall centres on Stan and Joy, who have sold their successful tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. Everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on their door, bringing the excitement they’ve been missing.

The cast features Annette Bening as Joy, Sam Neill as Stan, and Jake Lacy and Alison Brie as their adult children, who are forced to re-examine their parents’ ‘perfect’ marriage as their family’s darkest secrets begin to surface.

HOUSE OF GODS | Tuesdays from 13 August

House of Gods follows the lives of an ambitious Iraqi Australian family grappling with newfound power and privilege when their charismatic patriarch is elected Head Cleric of their local mosque.

The drama series takes us behind the walls of the imam’s family and the community he leads as he rolls out his vision of a modern Islam. But as his grand ambitions become a reality, those closest to him begin to question whether he is acting solely for the greater good or if he is intoxicated by power. A tale of faith, family, secrets and lies, the six-episode series explores the great personal cost of ambition.

DR. DEATH S2 | Binge from Monday, 19 August

Now the true-crime anthology series is back, this time focusing on “Miracle Man” Paolo Macchiarini, a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations. When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question.

INDUSTRY S3 | First On Showmax | Mondays from 26 August

New cast members this season include Emmy nominees Kit Harington (Jon Snow in Game of Thrones) and Sarah Goldberg (Sally Reed in Barry) as the CEO of a green tech energy company and a portfolio manager respectively.

An insider’s view of high finance, Industry follows a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office.

In Season 3, Pierpoint looks to the future and takes a big bet on ethical investing. Yasmin (Marisa Abela), Robert (Harry Lawtey), and Eric (Ken Leung) find themselves front and center dealing with Lumi, a green tech energy company led by Sir Henry Muck (Harington).

Since leaving Pierpoint, Harper (Myha’la) is eager to get back into the addictive thrill of finance and finds an unlikely partner in FutureDawn portfolio manager Petra Koenig (Goldberg).

THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ | Mondays from 29 August

Inspired by the real-life story of Jewish Holocaust survivors Lali and Gita Sokolov, The Tattooist of Auschwitz is a six-part historical drama based on the bestselling novel by Heather Morris.

Arriving in Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1942, Lali (Jonah Hauer-King from The Little Mermaid and World on Fire) is made one of the tattooists charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms. One day, he meets Gita (Anna Próchniak) while tattooing her prisoner number on her arm. Under the constant guard of volatile Nazi SS officers, Lali and Gita fall in love and become determined to keep each other alive.

60 years later, the recently widowed Lali (Oscar nominee Harvey Keitel from The Piano and The Grand Budapest Hotel), now in his 80s, meets novice writer Heather Morris (Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey from Yellowjackets) and finds the courage to share his story, facing the traumatic ghosts of his youth and reliving his memories of falling in love in the most horrific of places.

Hans Zimmer and Kara Talve have been nominated for two Emmys for their score.