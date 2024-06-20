Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) has resumed direct flights between Nairobi and Maputo , with three flights weekly, on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The resumption of flights was announced by the national carrier in April.

The relaunch of direct flights to Maputo from Nairobi will cater to travellers originating from Kenya and serves as a connection point for passengers from other African cities via Nairobi.

The expansion will enable Kenya Airways to enhance intra-Africa connectivity, a key driver of economic growth, trading opportunities, and business expansions among local and inter-continental economies. The new route complements KQ’s existing service to Nampula, Mozambique.

“Today’s launch is a tangible testament to KQ’s remarkable progress and the exciting future ahead. As we unveil our 45th destination -Maputo – we mark a major milestone in our network expansion journey,” says the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Allan Kilavuka.

Beyond Maputo, this expansion complements KQ’s broader network strategy for 2024, which also boasts increased frequencies to popular destinations like New York, Paris, Lagos, Accra, and Freetown.

“Aviation is critical to boosting national GDPs by creating jobs and fostering economic activity. The increased intra-African travel will act as a catalyst for economic development across the continent. Our passion lies in fostering connections across the continent, making trade and travel between our nations more accessible than ever before,” Allan Kilavuka further added.

Speaking at the same event, Julius Thairu, Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer Officer, noted that KQ’s expansion is linked to KQ’s mission of propelling Africa’s prosperity by connecting its people, markets and cultures. “The demand for air travel is soaring, and we’re determined to meet it by expanding our reach and fostering connections between Africa’s rich cultures and thriving economies. Adding Maputo to our network strengthens ties between Kenya and Mozambique, opening doors for increased trade, tourism, and cultural exchange.” he said.