Mombasa residents are in for a treat this Madaraka Day as Tusker Ndimu presents the inaugural Madaraka Day Fest. The festival is named after Madaraka Day, the day that Kenya gained independence.

The event has an amazing line up of Kenyan performers that includes Ndovu Kuu, Fathermoh, Dj Pierra, Masauti, Dj Niiro, Amber Ray and BM Shaxxy.

The festivities will kick off on Saturday, 1st June, 2024 on Madaraka Day at The Yacht Lounge in Mtwapa from 2pm until late.

The Madaraka Day Fest is a celebration of individuality, bringing people together with harmonious mindsets for an exciting experience.

Speaking ahead of the event, Kanyi Kiuru, Innovations Manager, EABL stated, “We are thrilled to bring the Mombasa Madaraka Day Fest to life this year. Tusker Ndimu, with its crisp lager and zesty lemon flavor, perfectly complements the lively atmosphere of the festival. We look forward to seeing everyone come together to create unforgettable memories and celebrate Kenyans and Kenyanness”

Tickets to the event can be obtained by purchasing at Ticketyetu.com at Ksh. 1,000. Attendees will be able to able to redeem 2 Tusker Ndimu bottles at the event. Tickets will also be available at the gate.

Tusker Ndimu is a lemon flavoured beer that it a variant of the popular Tusker brand. It is a product of the East Breweries Breweries PLC (EABL). It comes in a 330ML brown bottle and it has 4.2% ABV.