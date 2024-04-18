Shares

Safaricom has today announced that it will sponsor the tune of Ksh. 20 million the upcoming Connected Africa Summit 2024. The event is scheduled to take place from Sunday, April 21 to Thursday, April 25, at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi.

Safaricom will also provide services such as Wi-Fi connectivity during the summit, Network optimisation, Experiential Tech showcases, branding, merchandise, and Customer engagements.

“We believe that by coming together at events like the Connected Africa Summit, we can create meaningful dialogue and collaborations that will drive Africa’s digital transformation. Safaricom’s commitment to this summit is a testament to the company’s dedication to creating together, broadening horizons, and moving forward into the future,” said Peter Ndegwa, Chief Executive Officer, Safaricom.

The Connected Africa Summit 2024 is a platform for African leaders, investors, and businesses to come together and harness the vast opportunities presented by the digital economy while addressing barriers and pressing issues affecting our economies. The summit’s theme is Shaping the Future of a Connected Africa: Unlocking Growth Beyond Connectivity.

Key stakeholders are expected to attend the Summit to be held in Nairobi, Kenya. Africa Union Chairperson, HE Moussa Faki Mahamat, World Bank President, Ajay Banga, AfDB President Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, 6 Africa nation ministers and 15 ambassadors have confirmed attendance.

In addition to supporting the summit, Safaricom will launch the Connect Academy, a centre of excellence for training and developing skilled fiber optic technicians in Kenya.

Register to attend the event here register.connected.go.ke.