Viva Technology has announced the top 45 startups shortlisted for the third edition of the AfricaTech Awards in three categories; Climate Tech, Health Tech and FinTech. The awards are a pan-African initiative that identifies and supports innovative impact startups across Africa.

A new addition to this year’s FinTech category is e-commerce. The shortlisted startups were selected by VivaTech and its knowledge partner, Deloitte, from a pool of over 300 applications.

According to VivaTech, the e-Commerce and fintech category attracted the highest number of entries with 148 applications, followed by Climate Tech with 86 and Health Tech with 79 entries. Impressively, of all the startups in this ranking, 42% are founded or co-founded by a woman, and nearly 90% have at least one woman on their board of directors.

Kenya, Nigeria and Egypt had the highest participation rates respectively among the 37 African countries represented. The shortlisted startups will next go through a second evaluation by a panel of experts made up of partner c-level executives, investors, and incubator CEOs.

The three best startups in each category will participate in the 2024 edition of Viva Technology, which will take place from 22th to 25th May in Paris. The winners will be announced at the AfricaTech Awards ceremony taking place Friday 24th May on Stage 1 in the presence of Edouard Mendy, the patron of this year’s event.

The 45 shortlisted are listed below.

Top 15 startups in the E-commerce & FinTech category

agriBORA – Kenya

AgroCenta – Ghana

Chari – Morocco

Dojah – Nigeria

Futa – Cameroun

Happy Pay – South Africa

Inclusivity Solutions – South Africa

Jem – South Africa

Leja – Kenya

Ozow – South Africa

PremierCredit – Zambia

Pricepally – Nigeria

SecondSTAX – Ghana

valU – Egypt

YMO – France / Guinea

Top 15 startups in the Climate Tech category

RubilabsVet (Agpreneur) – Nigeria

FLOEWS – Nigeria

Hysper Tech – Zambia

Immobazyme – South Africa

INNOVAHYPER Technologies – Rwanda

InterSIP International – Senegal

IPREN (Smart’O) – Niger

MazaoHub – Tanzania

Octavia Carbon – Kenya

Rethread Africa – Kenya

Schoolz – Egypt

Sensor Networks – South Africa

Solar Dev – Burkina Faso

SOSO CARE – Nigeria

Zebra CropBank – Nigeria

Top 15 startups in the Health Tech category