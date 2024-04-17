Viva Technology has announced the top 45 startups shortlisted for the third edition of the AfricaTech Awards in three categories; Climate Tech, Health Tech and FinTech. The awards are a pan-African initiative that identifies and supports innovative impact startups across Africa.
A new addition to this year’s FinTech category is e-commerce. The shortlisted startups were selected by VivaTech and its knowledge partner, Deloitte, from a pool of over 300 applications.
According to VivaTech, the e-Commerce and fintech category attracted the highest number of entries with 148 applications, followed by Climate Tech with 86 and Health Tech with 79 entries. Impressively, of all the startups in this ranking, 42% are founded or co-founded by a woman, and nearly 90% have at least one woman on their board of directors.
Kenya, Nigeria and Egypt had the highest participation rates respectively among the 37 African countries represented. The shortlisted startups will next go through a second evaluation by a panel of experts made up of partner c-level executives, investors, and incubator CEOs.
The three best startups in each category will participate in the 2024 edition of Viva Technology, which will take place from 22th to 25th May in Paris. The winners will be announced at the AfricaTech Awards ceremony taking place Friday 24th May on Stage 1 in the presence of Edouard Mendy, the patron of this year’s event.
The 45 shortlisted are listed below.
Top 15 startups in the E-commerce & FinTech category
- agriBORA – Kenya
- AgroCenta – Ghana
- Chari – Morocco
- Dojah – Nigeria
- Futa – Cameroun
- Happy Pay – South Africa
- Inclusivity Solutions – South Africa
- Jem – South Africa
- Leja – Kenya
- Ozow – South Africa
- PremierCredit – Zambia
- Pricepally – Nigeria
- SecondSTAX – Ghana
- valU – Egypt
- YMO – France / Guinea
Top 15 startups in the Climate Tech category
- RubilabsVet (Agpreneur) – Nigeria
- FLOEWS – Nigeria
- Hysper Tech – Zambia
- Immobazyme – South Africa
- INNOVAHYPER Technologies – Rwanda
- InterSIP International – Senegal
- IPREN (Smart’O) – Niger
- MazaoHub – Tanzania
- Octavia Carbon – Kenya
- Rethread Africa – Kenya
- Schoolz – Egypt
- Sensor Networks – South Africa
- Solar Dev – Burkina Faso
- SOSO CARE – Nigeria
- Zebra CropBank – Nigeria
Top 15 startups in the Health Tech category
- Zuri Health – Kenya
- AfyaRekod – Kenya
- Bulamu Bridge AI (My FemiHub App) – Uganda
- Famasi Africa – Nigeria
- Healthtracka – Nigeria
- Clinicaa (INFINITUS) – Togo
- Pharmacy Marts – Egypt
- Remedial Health – Nigeria
- Rology – Egypt
- STAR UP KOBIKA NA NDAKU – Democratic Republic of the Congo
- SURGiA – Egypt
- Thalia Psychotherapy – Kenya
- TIBU Health – Kenya
- UltraTeb – Egypt
- Zencey – Ivory Coast