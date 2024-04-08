Shares

LG has announced the introduction of a new WashTower an all-in-one washer – dryer combination in the Kenyan market. The WashTower is envisioned to redefine the laundry experience for users.

The WashTower combines a sleek design with state-of-the-art technologies that drive smart features like cloud connectivity and remote control. This makes it a connected appliance that aligns with the tech-savvy and modern lifestyle of Kenyan consumers.

An eco-friendly option that aligns with LG’s commitment to sustainability, the WashTower is energy-efficient and conserves water.

Other notable features of the LG WashTower include:

Built-in sensors that use AI technology to automatically detect fabric weight and other characteristics for better fabric care.

Quick wash and quick dry – Get your laundry washed and dried in 59min, through industry leading technology combining TurboWash and a dual inverter dryer.

Center Control panel – perfectly positioned with both washer and dryer controls at just the right height.

Meanwhile, its minimalistic premium design allows the LG WashTower to seamlessly integrate into modern home aesthetics, and enhance the overall look of laundry areas.

“The WashTower is a one-of-a-kind washing machine and dryer set that combines the latest technologies to ensure that users save both energy and water. We are happy to launch it to the Kenyan market, where people are increasingly interested in washing technologies, driven by a growing urban population and strengthening purchasing power,” said Dongwon Lee, the Managing Director of LG Electronics East Africa.

Opalnet’s Managing Director, Rakesh Singh, added: “We are going to see more interest in space-saving appliances. The LG WashTower is one such space saver. Considering the limited spaces that define urban living, its ability to stack two important cleaning machines in one space, makes it very timely.”

The WashTower is now available for purchase at LG Brandshops, Opalnet, Hotpoint Appliances outlets as well as leading supermarkets Carrefour and Naivas, countrywide.