LG has announced that it has received more than 200 awards and recognitions for the different innovations and technologies at the CES 2024.

This was across the home appliance, home entertainment and B2B categories of the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show.

The SIGNATURE OLED T, the world’s first 4K wireless transparent TV was regarded as the Best TV or Best in Show by a wide range of press outlets. Utilizing the wireless technology introduced in last year’s M3 TV, the 77-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED T is considered the next step in the evolution of OLED TV technology and was recognized by major tech publications including CNET, Digital Trends, TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, Forbes, The Verge, Wirecutter, PCMag and Mashable.

The LG OLED evo series featuring a new 144Hz refresh rate and the Alpha 11 AI processor was also applauded by CNET, TechRadar Pro, PCGamer and BGR. Additionally, Digital Trends highlighted the UltraGear OLED gaming monitor 32GS95UE in its lineup of best monitors seen at CES 2024 noting its one-of-a-kind ability to toggle between 4K at 240Hz and FHD at 480Hz with the press of a button.

While USA Today and Tom’s Guide applauded the new Wash Combo™ All-In-One with Heatpump™ Technology. Marking LG’s commitment to a greener world – the new Wash Combo uses 60 percent less energy than a vented model. The cutting-edge home appliance was widely recognized for its compact ventless design and ability to complete a wash-and-dry cycle in under two hours.

Named as a winner of Reviewed’s Accessibility Awards for CES 2024 LG’s Universal UP Kit a collection of innovative home appliance accessories and add-ons embracing universal design has been crafted to enhance usability for individuals facing physical challenges. It was also recognized in Apartment Therapy’s Best Home Design Products from CES 2024.

From the Consumer Technology Association’s (CTA) CES Innovation Award program alone, LG won 34 CES Innovation Awards including two Best of Innovation Awards given to the LG 4K Transparent OLED T and the 83-inch 4K OLED Zero Connect TV (M4).

LG’s over 200 awards and recognitions earned at CES 2024 include:

SIGNATURE OLED T (77-inch)

CNET: Best TVs of CES 2024

Digital Trends: Top Tech of CES 2024 Awards

PCMag: The Biggest (and Coolest) TVs at CES 2024

Engadget: Best of CES 2024

Reviewed: The Reviewed Awards: CES 2024 – Home Theater

TechRadar: Best Gadgets of CES 2024 – Best TV

The New York Times: Wirecutter: Best of CES 2024

Tom’s Guide: Best of CES 2024 Awards – Best Design

The Verge: The Verge Awards at CES 2024 – Best in Show

CNN Underscored: Best of CES 2024 – Best TV

NBC News: Best of CES 2024

Fox News: Top 10 Tech of CES 2024

The Hollywood Reporter: Best of CES 2024 – Best OLED TV

Variety: Best of CES 2024 – Best 4k TV

Popular Science: Best New Gadgets and Tech from CES 2024

Rolling Stone: Best of CES 2024

LG OLED TVs (M4, G4, C4 and B4)

Tom’s Guide: Best TVs of CES 2024 – LG OLED evo G4

Reviewed: The Reviewed Awards: CES 2024 – LG OLED evo G4

TechRadar Pro: 2024 Pick Awards – LG OLED evo M4

Tech Advisor: Best of CES 2024 – LG OLED B4

Gear Patrol: Coolest TVs and Monitors Revealed at CES 2024 – LG OLED evo G4, C4, and OLED B4

LG QNED TVs

Tom’s Guide: Best TVs of CES 2024 – LG 98 inch QNED TV

Residential tech today : CES 2024 Reflections and Superlatives- LG 98 inch QNED TV

LG gram Pro Laptops

Digital Trends: Best and Most Exciting Laptops at CES 2024 – LG gram Pro

Inverse: Best Laptops Announced at CES 2024 – LG gram Pro 2-in-1

Laptop Mag: Best of CES 2024 – Best 2-in-1: LG gram Pro 2-in-1

Live Science: CES 2024: Best Laptops for Coding & Programmers – LG gram Pro 2-in-1

CineBeam Qube Projector

PCMag: Best of CES 2024 – Best Projector

WIRED: Best of CES 2024 – Best Home Theater

Gizmodo: Best, Coolest, and Weirdest Gadgets at CES 2024

Yanko Design: Best of CES 2024

LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor

Digital Trends: Best Monitors of CES 2024

Inverse: Most Eye-Popping Gaming Monitors from CES 2024

The Shortcut: The Shortcut CES 2024 Awards

Windows Central: Best of CES 2024 – Best Gaming

LG Wash Combo™ All-In-One with Heatpump™ Technology

Reviewed: The Reviewed Awards: CES 2024

Tom’s Guide: Best Smart Home Gadgets of CES 2024 – Best Smart Appliance

Tom’s Guide: Best of CES 2024 – Best Home Appliance

Good Housekeeping: Coolest Gadgets at CES 2024

LG Smart Home AI Agent