Kibo Africa has introduced its third generation Kibo 250R motorcycle with a 250cc engine and a fuel economy of up to 33km per litre in Kenya. The new bike provides a blend of adventure with its sleek design and innovative features poised to redefine urban mobility for Kenyan riders.

The new K250R has been designed with the modern rider in mind. The new design offers a crisp digital display, bright LED lights for night riding, and USB ports that allow the rider to keep their devices powered even on long rides.

Kenya’s motorcycle industry continues to grow as more people seek more convenient mobility solutions. The Motorcycle Assemblers Association of Kenya reports that there are between 25,000 and 35,000 motorcycles assembled locally per month and that the number of newly registered motorbikes rose by 15.6% between 2020 and 2021.

Speaking at the launch event, Kibo Africa CEO Huib van de Grijspaarde stated that the new bike aims to address some of the challenges faced by many of Kenya’s working youth. This is by providing practicality and easy maintenance in the face of rising economic pressures.

“We recognise the challenges that individuals face, which push them to find new ways of relaxation and adventure. More Kenyans are turning to motorcycling as a means of transport and stress relief. With the introduction of the Kibo 250R, we hope to alleviate some of these burdens by offering an easy-to-maintain solution that does not sacrifice quality or adventure. The powerful engine offers both performance and efficiency on the road,” he said.

Also speaking at the event was Tobias Alando, COO of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers who noted, “We are proud of the initiative by Kibo who have localised the manufacture of at least 30 components used on their new product. This localisation helps create jobs at all levels of the value chain and supports skills transfer within the Kenyan market. Incentivizing local manufacturing will go a long way in making products manufactured in Kenya competitive in regional and global markets.”