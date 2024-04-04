Shares

The 2023/2024 Safaricom Chapa Dimba national final draw will be held tomorrow at the Safaricom HQ in Nairobi. It will be done at the Michael Joseph Centre (MJC) located at the Safaricom HQ.

The Safaricom Chapa Dimba national final draw will be done for the 16 teams through random picking by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF). The teams, comprising eight boys’ and eight girls’ teams, made it to the finals as the winners of their respective regions.

The draw will be conducted by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) through a random ballot picking process. Representatives from the eight regions will randomly select teams to determine the match-ups for the quarterfinals and eventually the semifinals and finals set for Sunday April 14 at the Mamboleo stadium in Kisumu.

The 16 teams that qualified are:

Ebwali FC and Brenda Girls from Western

Obunga FC and Plateau Queens, also known as Nyakach Girls, from Nyanza region

PASC Langa and Wiyeta Girls from Rift Valley

Chuka University Scorpions and Syomunyu Secondary from Eastern

Bandari Youth and Changamwe Ladies from Coast

Wajir All Stars and Wajir Queens from North Eastern

Young Kings and Dagoretti Mixed Girls from Nairobi

Lysa FC and Barcelona Ladies SC from Central region

“We are pleased to be nearing the end of Safaricom Chapa Dimba season four, which has been one of the most successful football tournaments this year. Tomorrow, we will conduct the national draw for the sixteen teams that advanced to the national finals from the eight regions. This will be done through random picking by our representatives from the eight regions,” said Chris Amimo, FKF Chairman.

The national finals follow a successful grassroots, county, and intercounty playoff and regional finals conducted in eight regions of the country. They are Western, Nyanza, Rift Valley, Eastern, Coast, North Eastern, Nairobi, and Central. A total of 3,353 players participated in the tournament.

Safaricom Chapa Dimba provides a structured platform for scouts and coaches to tap into new talent and build feeder systems for the Kenyan football leagues across the country while also training a total of 250 coaches.