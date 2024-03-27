Shares

Kenya Airways has announced the renewal of its partnership with WRC Safari rally as its official airline sponsor for the event.

The WRC Safari Rally 2024, which will be held from March 28 – 31 is part of the World Rally Championship. As the official airline sponsor, Kenya Airways is assisting in the transportation of rally cars and team members to ensure the smooth operation of the event.

Allan Kilavuka, CEO of Kenya Airways, stated: “Being named the Official Travel Partner of the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team for the WRC Safari Rally Kenya for three consecutive years is a testament to Kenya Airways’ commitment to facilitating world-class sporting events. Our partnership not only ensures the seamless logistics of bringing in M-Sport’s cars, drivers, support crew, and spare parts but also underscores our commitment to elevating the global stage for motorsports enthusiasts worldwide.”

Kilavuka said the airline will this year also sponsor International Automobile Federation (FIA) Rally Star, Hamza Anwar. “This year, Kenya Airways is proud to once again sponsor young Kenyan driver, Hamza Anwar, who will be competing in the championship. Kenya Airways will continue to identify, train, and develop the next generation of Kenyan rally champions through similar initiatives,” said Kilavuka.

Kenya Airways has contributed over Ksh. 100 million to the FIA program to date. These funds have been instrumental in supporting and facilitating young rally drivers, their support teams, and officials as they travel to rally competitions across Africa and Europe.

Kenya Airways, a member of the Sky Team Alliance, is a leading African airline flying to 45 destinations worldwide, 37 of which are in Africa. KQ’s fleet comprises of wide-body Boeing aircraft that includes its flagship B787 Dreamliner and narrow-body Embraer E190 aircraft.