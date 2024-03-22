Shares

Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of its 3D Map View feature which was first unveiled at CES 2024. The new feature is now available in all countries with SmartThings access.

Map View streamlines home management by turning real floor plans into virtual images within the SmartThings app. Users of the platform can clearly see their devices and conveniently adjust lighting, temperature, air quality, and energy consumption at any time and from any place.

The Map View feature also addresses the challenge of managing the increasing number of connected devices in homes by eliminating the need to find each device separately before using it. It conveniently shows users their entire home at a glance and updates in real-time, as more devices are connected.

The previous version of Map View was a 2D model that only worked for homes where the floor plan was provided. However, the updated 3D Map View takes advantage of Spatial AI in Samsung devices such as the Bespoke Jet Bot using LiDAR sensors in the device to precisely measure and map a home’s layout. With these improved features, users can more easily understand the shape and spatial conditions of their homes on 3D maps.

The feature has also enhanced its filter function to allow for more efficient monitoring and control of required devices. This is expected to offer a more customized and user-friendly smart service by using AI characters, which were also unveiled at CES 2024.

The new and updated Map View is available through the SmartThings app on Android and iOS mobile devices, as well as TVs in all countries with access to the SmartThings app.. Controls for the feature will also be made available through additional hubs, such as Family Hub refrigerators, within the first half of the year.

Speaking at the launch, Seungbeom Choi, Head of Device Platform Center at Samsung Electronics said, “Samsung is constantly working to enable customers to control their home devices without any inconvenience at any time and place, and Map View is the result of these efforts.”

For future roll outs, Samsung is currently collaborating with construction companies to expand Map View beyond homes to apartments and office spaces. The company aims to help create smart environments for customers worldwide by adding functionality.