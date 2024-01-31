Shares

Unilever has announced the appointment of Ben Lang’at as the Executive Vice President and Head of the recently combined East and West Africa region, effective January 2024.

In this new role, Ben will be responsible for leading the regional business operations, bringing together his wealth of experience and strategic leadership.

Ben joins Unilever from Friesland Campina where he was the Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa. With an extensive background in the consumer goods industry, Ben is no stranger to Unilever, having initiated his career at Unilever Tea Kenya in 1993.

Over the years, he has held various key positions within Unilever, including Finance Director roles in Kenya and Ghana, as well as leadership positions at Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company in Nigeria.

Jaime Aguilera, General Manager, Unilever Africa, Caribbean and Central America, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Ben Lang’at back to the family. His deep understanding of the African market and his commitment to building sustainable business models aligns seamlessly with Unilever’s values and strategic objectives. Ben’s return to Unilever signifies a homecoming for the Kenyan executive, showcasing his strong connection to the company and its mission. All country heads within the regions of Nigeria, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Francophone Africa, and Uganda will report to him directly. As EVP for the newly combined East and West Africa region, Ben will be

based in Lagos, where he currently resides.

“I am excited to rejoin Unilever, a company I started my career with and have always held in high regard. My focus will be on driving sustainable growth, fostering innovation, and building resilient businesses with strong brands in both East and West Africa.” commented Mr. Lang’at on his appointment.

Passionate about building sustainable business models and future-fit talent, Ben Lang’at is expected to bring his expertise to the Unilever family. Focusing on resilience and strong brand building, his leadership aims to solidify further Unilever’s presence and growth in both East and West Africa.