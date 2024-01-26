Shares

Unilever Kenya has been received the Top Employer award for the eighth consecutive year from the Top Employers Institute. The company has been ranked the number one Top Employer 2024 for the 8th time, with a 6-year streak since 2019.

The Top Employers Institute, a global authority on recognizing excellence in employee conditions, assessed Unilever Kenya on various criteria, including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Well-being, Learning and Development, and more.

Luck Ochieng, Managing Director of Unilever Kenya, expressed his pride in the achievement, stating, “We are honored to receive the Top Employer award for the eighth consecutive year. This recognition is a testament to the collective effort of our dedicated team and their commitment to people’s experience excellence. At Unilever, we prioritize the wellbeing of our employees as our core asset and strive to create an environment where they can thrive both personally and professionally.”

Unilever is a consumer goods company, making and selling around 400 brands in Beauty and well-being, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products. They include household names such as Sunlight, Royco, and Lifebuoy. Unilever has operations in more than 190 countries, and products are used by 3.4 billion people every day.