Sunlight has unveiled a financial literacy empowerment program dubbed Shika More Na Sunlight at the Gikomba market in Nairobi. The campaign is aimed at equipping women entrepreneurs with transformative skills to shape their future growth and sustainability.

In Kenya, women have long been the backbone of the economy, particularly in vibrant hubs such as Gikomba market, where many women manage small to large-scale businesses. However, the majority of these women face challenges such as limited access to financial resources and cultural practices that make it harder for them to succeed. For this reason, Sunlight has introduced this campaign to break down the barriers women face and open new opportunities for them.

“Our commitment to empowering women is long-standing. We’ve partnered with various organizations to uplift women, providing tools and resources to transform their lives. This year, we are proud to introduce financial independence to Kenyan women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses as we believe that when a woman is empowered, she does not rise alone. She lifts her family, community, and, ultimately, the nation. This is our commitment to ensuring women have the resources they need to succeed. This is not just an investment in women; it is an investment in Kenya’s future,” said Alison Kariuki, Head of Legal East and West Africa, Unilever.

Kariuki further noted that the choice of Gikomba Market as the launch venue was symbolic, as it is a thriving hub of commerce, driven mainly by women. She reiterated that the campaign was designed to celebrate the resilient women and spotlight their potential as agents of economic transformation.

According to Kariuiki, Unilever aims to bridge the financial illiteracy gap by offering practical skills through courses designed for SMEs. The campaign will ensure that all participants gain valuable insights tailored to their business size and needs.