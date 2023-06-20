Shares

Unilever EA has open a new modern warehouse in Nairobi, Kenya that was constructed at a cost of Ksh 500 million. The new warehouse is designed to flexibly handle high-mix, health, and beauty products across East Africa.

Unilever Kenya’s Managing Director, Luck Ochieng noted that the newly constructed ultra-modern warehouse is a commitment to growth not only on turnover but also on capacity, job creation and community impact. He added that the investment is a testament to Unilever’s purpose of making sustainable living common place.

The warehouse is equipped with automated storage and retrieval systems and has a greater pallet capacity.

“With the increasing demand for Unilever’s products in the recent times and limited warehousing capacity in the market, Unilever aims to close the gap between higher demand and shortage of supply through this new facility.” adds Luck.

Unilever’s Head of Supply Chain in Africa; Christian Byron affirmed on the importance of localizing raw and packaging materials in Unilever’s production processes. 70% of raw and packaging materials that Unilever uses for production in the continent are made in Africa which has positive impact on access and affordability of our products.”

“At Unilever, we continue to invest and strengthen our commitment to Kenya with the expansion of our facilities in the country. We strongly believe in the potential of this country and our consumers, and we are fully committed to playing a role in their respective growth stories.” he concludes

The facility comprises a total surface area of just under 23,000 sqm.