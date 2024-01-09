Shares

LG will unveil its 2024 soundbar lineup, including the S95TR, SG10TY and S70TY models at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, USA, from January 9-12.

Designed to seamlessly complement LG TVs, the new range of soundbars promises an elevated home cinema experience with robust sound quality and sophisticated designs. Their enhanced synergy with LG TVs, driven by WOW Orchestra, LG’s technology for creating an expanded soundstage, enriches the home entertainment experience, providing heightened immersion and convenience.

The S95TR is a premium model that delivers 810W of captivating surround sound through its 15 channels. The S95TR boasts five up-firing channels, including the industry’s first center up-firing speaker, creating an unparalleled three-dimensional audio experience with enhanced clarity and an expanded soundstage. Moreover, the angle of the center up-firing speaker ensures a seamless audio-visual experience with precise elevation to the TV screen’s level. Other S95TR features include improved tweeters for clear and precise audio, and a passive radiator to enrich bass sounds and optimize the overall balance between the soundbar and the subwoofer. Its matte color exterior helps reduce reflections for enhanced TV viewing.

The SG10TY is the perfect audio and visual companion to LG’s premium OLED TVs. This Wi-Fi enabled soundbar provides a flawless listening experience with a high-fidelity audio quality for listeners to enjoy their favorite tracks on music streaming platforms including Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect. It is designed to align with the width and frame colors of LG OLED TVs, resulting in a perfect visual match.

Both the S95TR and SG10TY models connect wirelessly to LG TVs through the WOWCAST, a wireless Dongle that provides a wireless connection between the TV and LG soundbar, keeping the entertainment space neat and wire-free.

The S70TY is ideal for LG’s QNED TVs due to its simple and compact design. This model also features the industry’s first center up-firing speaker, providing sharpened voice clarity. The angled design ensures harmonious audio and visual in alignment with the TV screen’s level. A dedicated bracket allows users to place the soundbar directly beneath the QNED TV for a refined appearance. This bracket provides a convenient solution for direct attachment, eliminating the need to drill holes in the wall during installation. The bracket allows customizable wall-mounting of the S70TY soundbar at various heights or locations, guaranteeing an aesthetically ideal setup, great convenience and an optimal sound experience.

Aside from soundbars, LG plans to introduce new lines of speakers and earbuds in 2024 including the compact XO2, which offers the authentic, omnidirectional audio of the LG XBOOM 360 speaker. Featuring a distinctive conical-cylindrical design, the XO2 radiates sound in all directions, ensuring consistent, high-quality audio enjoyment for everyone in the listening space. Its compact dimensions, along with a 20-hour battery life, increase its portability and versatility. The most recent XBOOM 360 speaker boasts unique 360-degree mood lighting using audio reflectors, presenting a new lighting design that emanates a sense of openness and diffusion.

The LG TONE Free earbuds continue to be ideal for an on-the-go option with user-centric features and a comfortable fit. The latest T90S model offers balanced sound, improved Dolby Head Tracking and refined Adaptive ANC. Additionally, the T90S supports Plug & Wireless, allowing users to enjoy their favorite shows, movies and music on non-Bluetooth devices by using the charging case as a Bluetooth transmitter.

“LG has always been committed to delivering unmatched audio-visual experiences with superior quality, all to bring a better life to our valued customers,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Home Entertainment Company’s audio business. “We remain dedicated to providing immersive home entertainment experiences through LG’s premium soundbar products, ensuring our customers enjoy the very best with further enhanced surround sound optimized for LG OLED TVs and LG QNED TVs.”