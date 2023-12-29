Shares

Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced that it has expanded its codeshare partnership with South African Airways (SAA) to include direct flights from South Africa to South America.

Starting this month, customers will now enjoy a seamless travel journey to Sao Paulo, Brazil, via Johannesburg on one ticket. This is as KQ codeshares on the recently reintroduced South Africa Airways flight to Sao Paulo (GRU). This collaboration establishes unparalleled connectivity, offering the most direct flight option from this region, contrasting with current routes that often involve transits through the Middle East, Europe, or North America.

The strategic partnership, built on a shared commitment to enhancing connectivity and elevating the passenger experience, unites the strengths of two leading African airlines. Focused on flexibility, convenience, and traveler choice, this alliance provides a superior option for those journeying between Africa and South America. Notably, the South Africa-South America link through this collaboration stands out as the most direct, reducing the overall carbon footprint and contributing to sustainability in air travel.

Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at Kenya Airways, said, “Customers will now enjoy an expanded strategic cooperation, offering enhanced connectivity and a superior joint offering. Together, we are dedicated to providing passengers with unmatched travel options, world-class services, and an expanded global reach.”

Travelers will benefit from simplified logistics, reduced layover times, and an enhanced overall travel experience from Kenya to Brazil.

With this collaboration, Kenya Airways and South African Airways are redefining air travel, offering customers the most direct route, a stark contrast to the current options that often involve extended layovers in the Middle East, Europe, or North America.