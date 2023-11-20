Shares

Ms Caroline Wanjihia as the Bolt Regional Director for its Ridehailing Operations in Africa and International Markets (Middle East, Asia and LATAM).

This appointment marks a significant milestone in Bolt’s ongoing mission to optimise and streamline its operations in the region, with the goal of fostering sustained growth and investing in local talent.

Ms. Wanjihia will oversee and lead the company’s existing regional operations and new strategic initiatives, including expansion across the region.

Ms. Wanjihia brings a wealth of experience to her new position. With over 15 years of experience, she is a highly respected Strategy, Business Development, and Operations Director known for her innovative approach. She has successfully guided global leaders such as Coca-Cola, Diageo, Barclays, PwC, and Old Mutual in their business strategy and growth. Her leadership is marked by a visionary outlook, incorporating data-driven planning to navigate intricate markets. She excels in cultivating and sustaining long-lasting relationships, driving stakeholder engagement, and ensuring organisational alignment across diverse markets. As an unconventional thinker, she is dedicated to establishing high-performance teams, fostering a culture of continuous improvement, and effectively managing change to achieve unprecedented growth.

Caroline Wanjihia, Regional Director for Africa and International Markets: “I am truly honoured and excited to take on this role. Africa in particular holds immense potential, and I am confident that ride-hailing services can serve as a catalyst for reshaping how people travel, connect, and access economic prospects. My dedication lies in making a meaningful contribution and spearheading the company’s mission to foster safe, reliable, and accessible mobility solutions, ultimately propelling growth and expansion across the continent and wider region.”

Paddy Patridge, Senior Vice President, Rides said: “We are thrilled to have Caroline at the helm of our operations in Africa. Her exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment, and expertise will be a driving force for our mission to transform transportation and mobility services across the continent. This significant appointment underscores our dedication to fostering growth and success for our business in the region.”

Caroline’s appointment is a significant achievement for Bolt, exemplifying its commitment to leadership excellence in the technology and mobility sector. It also underscores the company’s mission to create opportunities for talented individuals across the African continent and drive transformation in the mobility landscape.