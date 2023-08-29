Shares

Dickson Wandera, a father of two based in Nairobi, is the second winner of the Ksh. 1 million grand prize in the Safaricom Gomoka na Go monthly promotion.

Mr. Wandera, an executive driver, plans to open his own electrical products business with the money he has won. He will also use part of the funds to open a nail spa and salon for his wife as well as invest in his children’s future.

“I am a frequent purchaser of the Gomoka na Go Monthly bundles as I use them to browse online, watch videos, read online articles and listen to music on YouTube. I was very excited to learn that I won Ksh. 1 million as it will transform my life and that of my family. I am thankful to Safaricom because through this campaign, I will be able to fulfil some of the things that were pending because of lack of funds,” said Mr. Wandera.

Safaricom launched the promotion in June this year to empower customers with affordable data packages as well as purely enriched minutes plan and the opportunity to win substantial prizes. These prizes include data bundles; instant M-PESA cash prizes ranging from Ksh. 250 to Ksh. 10,000 with a grand prize of Ksh. 1,000,000 every month. Additionally, customers get more control of their spending, more value for their money and worry-free monthly connection.

“I want to congratulate Dickson Wandera for winning the second KES 1 million grand prize through the Gomoka na Go Monthly campaign. We are happy as Safaricom when we can reward our customers every day and impact their lives so that they can reach their aspirations. Such campaigns serve as enablers that enrich our customers’ everyday experiences, something we are very proud of as a team,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

So far, more than 426,310 customers have won monthly and daily instant cash prizes since June. The promotion will run until September 28th, 2023. To participate, customers can purchase any Go monthly plans available on USSD *544#, Safaricom.com or mySafaricom App. They can then proceed to spin the wheel to win various daily cash prizes and stand a chance to win Ksh. 1 million every month.