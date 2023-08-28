Shares

The first 15 episodes of Love Island USA S5 are available for streaming on Showmax with new episodes every Friday.

A group of singles will take over a villa in Fiji for six weeks of sun, beaches, endless smooching and parties in the hopes of finding love and walking away with USD 100,000.

Season 5 is hosted by Teen Choice winner Sarah Hyland (Haley in Modern Family), with Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix making an appearance as a guest host in the first week.

The cast includes 25-year-old Vickala aka Kay Kay, an East Texas native who says her upbringing was anything but “city girl.” From cruising through the mud on four-wheelers to riding horses in the streets with no saddle, she describes her upbringing as “down and dirty” in the best way possible. Her dating life has not been rosy though; she recently dated a man who secretly had a wife and two kids.

Among others, look out for 27-year-old Destiny Davis, a microbiologist who likes to take charge in her relationships, 23-year-old manager Carsten Bergesen; and 28-year-old author and wrestler Victor Gonzalez.

Showmax has also announced that Love Island UK S9 is now available on the platform. It is also home to Love Island UK S10 and the first four seasons of Love Island Australia.

Other reality series on Showmax include The Mommy Club and This Body Works For Me, Moja Love’s Abo Auntie, and Mzansi Magic’s I’m With Your Ex S1.