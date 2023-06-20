Shares

Spotify has announced that comedian Trevor Noah will launch a new original podcast on their platform, later this year.

The announcement was made during a conversation between Trevor Noah and Spotify’s co-founder and CEO, Daniel Ek, which is part of the Spotify Beach daytime line-up taking place at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in France.

Trevor Noah is a South African comedian, and former television host. He was the host of The Daily Show, an American late-night talk show and satirical news program on Comedy Central, from 2015 to 2022

The weekly podcast will be a unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment. Launching later this year, the series will also feature conversations between Trevor and some of the most influential and interesting figures around the world.

The new series will be available on numerous platforms. It will see Trevor partner with Spotify like many of the most popular podcast creators in the world. They include Alex Cooper, Louis Theroux, Emma Chamberlain, Dax Shepard, Markiplier, Drew Afualo, Lena Situations and more.

Trevor Noah said: “It’s really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people. We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode.”

Julie McNamara, VP, Head of Global Podcast Studios added: “Spotify is the ultimate audio destination, and partnering with Trevor Noah, one of the world’s most brilliant and distinctive voices, will make for captivating storytelling that will delight our more than 100 million podcast listeners around the world. We are excited to collaborate with Trevor to create an original podcast that seamlessly combines his unique humor, insightful commentary, and consummate interview skills on a global scale.”