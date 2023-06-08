Shares

This June, streaming service Showmax, has various international TV shows that you can watch on the platform. They include; The Idol express from the US, first seasons of Mrs. Davis and Without Sin, The Idol season 1 among others.

Some of the International TV shows that are available on Showmax this June are below;

THE IDOL S1 | First on Showmax | 5 June, express from the US

The Idol was co-created and co-written by director Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Oscar nominee and Grammy winner Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye (who also co-stars), and Reza Fahim.

After a nervous breakdown derailed her last tour, Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) is determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America. Her passions are reignited by self-help guru and cult leader Tedros (Tesfaye). Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest and darkest depths of her soul?

South African-born pop star Troye Sivan co-stars and also look out for Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter Moses Sumney.

MRS. DAVIS S1 | First on Showmax | 2 episodes on 5 June, then weekly

Mrs. Davis is the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence. Simone is the nun devoted to destroying her.

Co-created by three-time Emmy winner Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers) and writer Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon), Mrs. Davis stars Critics Choice Super Award winner and three-time Emmy nominee Betty Gilpin (Glow) opposite the likes of Jake McDorman (Limitless), Andy McQueen (Station Eleven, Outer Banks), David Arquette (Dewey Riley in the Scream movies), Tom Wlaschiha (Stranger Things, Game of Thrones), Elizabeth Marvel (Love & Death, The Dropout) and triple-Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans).

WITHOUT SIN S1 | Binge from 5 June

Psychological thriller Without Sin, which follows the relationship between a grieving mother and the man she believes murdered her daughter.

Dorothy Atkinson (Harlots, Pennyworth) and BAFTA nominee Johnny Harris (Great Expectations) co-star.

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES S3 | First on Showmax | 2 episodes on 19 June, then weekly

The Righteous Gemstones tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.

Emmy nominee Steve Zahn (The White Lotus) and Emmy winner Kristen Johnston (Mom, 3rd Rock from the Sun) join the cast this season.

WARRIOR S3 | First on Showmax | Fridays from 30 June, express from the US

Warrior is set in the ruthless world of late 19th-Century San Francisco, where rival Chinatown tongs fight for dominance. In the wake of the race riots that upended Chinatown in Season 2, Mai Ling (Dianne Doan from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Descendants) uses her government connections to consolidate power, while Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji from Bullet Train, in a Critics Choice Super-nominated performance) and the Hop Wei tong must find new ways to survive.

Filmed in Cape Town with Moonlighting, Warrior was nominated for two Emmys as well as Best Action Series at the Critics Choice Super Awards. The HBO series is created by Jonathan Tropper (Banshee) and based on the writings of martial arts icon Bruce Lee, with Bruce Lee’s daughter Shannon Lee and Justin Lin (director of five Fast and Furious films) among its executive producers.

SUCCESSION S4 | First On Showmax | Binge full now

Succession’s fourth and final season may just be its best yet. The story of four siblings fighting over who will take over a media and entertainment empire.

LOVE & DEATH | Binge now

Love & Death tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore, two churchgoing couples enjoying their small town Texas life, until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe.

BARRY S4 | First on Showmax | Binge now

Barry stars Bill Hader as conflicted hitman-turned-actor Barry Berkman.

This season, Anthony Carrigan, Sarah Goldberg and Stephen Root all return in their Emmy-nominated roles as Noho Hank, Sally and Fuches, while Henry Winkler is also back in his Emmy-winning role as acting coach Gene Cousineau.

YELLOWJACKETS S2 | First on Showmax | Binge now

Yellowjackets follows a high school girls’ soccer team that survives a plane crash in the 90s. The Yellowjackets barely made it through summer, but now, as winter begins to bite, we’ll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis. Meanwhile, 25 years later, each survivor must determine if the darkness is coming for them or from them.

C.B. STRIKE: TROUBLED BLOOD | First on Showmax | 2 episodes each on 2 and 9 June

Based on the Cormoran Strike book series by Robert Galbraith (aka JK Rowling), C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood sees Strike visiting family in Cornwall, England when he is approached by a young woman who seeks his help finding her mother, who went missing in 1974.

Tom Burke (Mank) once again leads the four-part crime series as war veteran turned private detective Cormoran Strike, with Critics Choice nominee Holliday Grainger (The Capture) as his trusted partner Robin Ellacott.

THE ROOKIE S4 | Binge from 23 June

Nathan Fillion (Castle, Firefly) returns as the LAPD’s oldest rookie, John Nolan, in the new season of popular police procedural, The Rookie.

Season 4’s returning cast includes Alyssa Diaz (Ray Donovan’s Teresa) as LAPD detective (and expectant mom) Angela Lopez, Black Reel nominee Richard T Jones (Santa Clarita Diet) as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O’Neil (Dark Matter, Condor) as Officer Lucy Chen, Mekia Cox (Chicago Med’s Robin) as Detective Nyla Harper, MTV Movie Award winner Shawn Ashmore (X-Men’s Ice Man) as defence lawyer Wesley Evers, and Eric Winter (The Mentalist) as Sergeant Tim Bradford.

A TOWN CALLED MALICE S1 | First on Showmax | 2 episodes on 9 June, then weekly

A Town Called Malice follows the Lords, a family of South London gangsters. They’ve fallen to the bottom of the criminal food chain – and they’re not happy about it. When they flee to the Costa del Sol in Spain following a gangland battle, the Lords realise this is a golden opportunity to reinvent themselves and recapture their former glory.

100 FOOT WAVE | First on Showmax | Binge now

Big-wave surfing pioneer Garrett McNamara, his surfing peers, and some surprising newcomers continue to push the boundaries of their sport and the limits of their minds and bodies in Season 2 of the critically acclaimed HBO documentary series 100 Foot Wave.

VAMPIRE ACADEMY S1 | First on Showmax | Binge eps 1-4, with new episodes on Fridays

Vampire Academy centres on Lissa, a royal vampire, and her protector, Rose, as they navigate romance, ancient magic and their strikingly different social classes at their boarding school, St Vladimir’s Academy, all while facing threats like the bloodthirsty, undead strigoi.

It is based on the bestselling young adult novel series by multi-award-winning author Richelle Mead, and is the second adaptation of the novels following the 2014 film of the same name.

ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING S2 | Binge from 16 June

The new season of the All American spin-off series, All American: Homecoming, continues the journey of a young tennis hopeful and an elite baseball player as they contend with the high stakes of college sports while navigating the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious historically Black college.

It was created by Nigerian-American Nkechi Okoro and is a young adult sports drama.

THE L WORD: GENERATION Q S3 | Binge from 2 June

In the third and final season of The L Word: Generation Q Jennifer Beals returns in the role she reprised from the original series as Bette Porter-Kennard. Laurel Holloman is back as Bette’s ex-wife Tina Kennard, after Bette sabotaged her engagement to Carrie Walsh last season. Then again, Emmy nominee Vanessa Estelle Williams is also back as Pippa, so don’t place your bets just yet.

EAST NEW YORK S1 | First on Showmax | Binge eps 1-21 now, with new episodes every Thursday

East New York follows recently promoted police captain Regina Haywood, who leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are hesitant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting.

THE FEAR INDEX S1 | First on Showmax | Fridays from 23 June

Josh Hartnett stars as Dr Alex Hoffman, a tech genius who faces the worst 24 hours of his life when he finds himself at the centre of a plot to destroy the world’s financial markets in the Sky Original psychological thriller The Fear Index.

Based on the bestselling novel by Robert Harris, about the 2010 Flash Crash, the four-part miniseries also stars Senegalese actress Aïssa Maïga (The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, The African Doctor), Arsher Ali (Avenue Five, Four Lions), and Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie, Avenue Five).

WITNESS NUMBER 3 S1 | Binge from 30 June

How far are you prepared to go to do the right thing? The claustrophobic British psychological thriller Witness Number 3 follows Jodie, who is setting up early one morning at her hairdressing salon when she glances out of the window and in a split second witnesses a killer and his victim moments before a murder. Her statement could make all the difference, but at what cost?