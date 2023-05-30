Shares

For as long as I can remember, football has always been an important part of our lives, however, under investment in the sport has meant that it has not been able to reach the heights we all know that it is capable of. As such, Safaricom Chapa Dimba has become a beacon of hope and opportunity for young football enthusiasts. At a time when young footballers don’t have a platform to showcase their skills, this tournament has made a huge difference in their lives.

Here is what Chapa Dimba has managed to achieve this far.

Discovering Hidden Gems

Safaricom Chapa Dimba is more than just a football tournament, it is essentially a nationwide quest to discover raw talent and provide a platform for aspiring young footballers to shine. The fact is that Kenya has many talented footballers, however, for the longest time, they have not had a platform to showcase their skills and move to the next level. This has sadly seen many of them abandon the sport as they look for other ways to make a living. Chapa Dimba has given such people a chance to showcase their skills on a platform where there is an opportunity to be scouted by one of the major clubs and eventually turn professional. A good example of this is Benson Omalla who played in the Chapa Dimba tournament in 2019 from where he was scouted and is currently the top scorer in Gor Mahia with links to Orlando Pirates in South Africa.

Empowering Through Football

Beyond just winning on the pitch, Safaricom Chapa Dimba empowers young players by providing them with comprehensive training, mentorship, and exposure to professional coaches. The selected players attend specialized training camps, where they hone their skills, learn tactical strategies, and embrace the values of teamwork and sportsmanship. Given the fact that some of the players in the tournament come from some not so well of backgrounds, the life skills and exposure that they get while playing in the tournament are life changing.

Community Development

Safaricom Chapa Dimba recognizes the impact of football on the broader community. During the tournament, Safaricom will engage with communities across Kenya through free medical camps, financial and digital literacy clinics with key partners, and various offers for Safaricom products and services.

Economic Empowerment

Other than just the opportunity to showcase their skills on a national platform. Winners in the various stages of the Safaricom Chapa Dimba tournament get cash prizes which range from Ksh. 30,000 at the County level to Ksh. 1 Million at the National level. These funds have enabled some of these players to invest in an income generating projects which have enabled them to change their lives for the better. A good example of this is Judith Osimbo who won Ksh. 50,000 after emerging as the best goalkeeper in the Chapa Dimba tournament held in 2019. She used this money to invest in chairs and tents which she rents out as a side hustle.

Creating Pathways to Success

Safaricom Chapa Dimba doesn’t stop at the national tournament, it aims to create sustainable pathways for talented players to achieve their dreams. They plan to do this through partnerships with local and international football clubs, scholarships, and mentorship programs. As well as provide a structured platform for scouts and coaches to tap into new talent and build feeder systems for the Kenyan leagues across the country. They also intend to train a total of 250 coaches in a bid to improve the game.

Inspiring a Nation

Safaricom Chapa Dimba has become a source of inspiration for aspiring young footballers across Kenya. It showcases stories of triumph, perseverance, and determination, reminding everyone that dreams can come true with sheer hard work and dedication. It has also given hope to countless young men and women, illustrating that football is not just a game but a means to earn a living as well as social change.

It is safe to say that Chapa Dimba has left a mark on the landscape of Kenyan football with its impact being felt for years to come. Through the tournament’s dedication to talent discovery, empowerment, and community development, it has essentially become a catalyst for change and a driving force behind Kenya’s footballing success.

Registration for the tournament is currently ongoing, if you would like to take part click here.