Absa Bank Kenya has announced that it will provide a sponsorship package worth Ksh. 2.7 Million to the nine local golfers headlining this year’s edition of the Magical Kenya Open (MKO). from Team Kenya.

The Kenyan Pro golfers who will benefit from the package which is meant to motivate their best performance include Mike Kisia, Simon Ngige, Daniel Nduva, Justus Madoya, Dismas Indiza, Mutahi Kibugu, Samuel Njoroge and Greg Snow. The sponsorship is also being extended to amateur sensation, Njoroge Kibugu, who given his stellar performance last year setting the stage for a highly anticipated tournament

As part of the sponsorship, each of the eight Pros will receive a cash support of KES300,000 to assist in meeting tournament costs such as registration and caddie fees. Additionally, players who qualify for the top 20 cut will receive KES500,000 each, while those who make it for the final top 10 will get KES1 million. In addition, Absa will supply the players with branded kits and golf balls for the entire duration of the tournament.

Absa Bank Kenya Interim Managing Director Yusuf Omari, “We expect this year’s tournament to be competitive and as a brand, we are standing alongside our local Pros who have done well in the past by making it to the final entry list. We understand that these players have huge ambitions coming into the tournament, and as a bank that believes in bringing possibilities to life, our investment goes to them to ensure they have everything they need to effectively compete against world-class golfers,” said Mr. Omari.

Mr. Omari further explained the inspiration behind the sponsorship is the fact that the tournament resonates with the bank’s brand spirit of Africanacity, which is the distinct ability and determination to always find ingenious ways to get things done despite the challenges people face.

Speaking for the Pros, Daniel Nduva thanked Absa for the continued support over the years and urged Kenyans to rally behind them as they prepare to compete in the tournament. “We are grateful to Absa Bank for this invaluable support and promise to make the country proud in this tournament,” he said.

With a prize purse of $2 million (an estimated KES254 million), the 2023 edition will bring together 156 golfers from around the world, including the eight Kenyan Pros, six Kenyan amateurs, and two regional players. Among international golfers scheduled to participate in this year’s tournament include 2022 defending champion Ashun Wu, Spaniard Adrián Otaegui, Scottish Richie Ramsay and 2021 winner South Africa’s Justin Harding.

Two weeks ago, Absa Bank Kenya announced an overall investment of KES70 million as the Official Presenting Partner for the 2023 MKO in line with the Bank’s long-term commitment to sports such as golf and athletic.