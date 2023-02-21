Shares

HMD Global, has launched the newest member of their tablet series that is the Nokia T21. The tablet will be retailing at Ksh. 32,500 and is the successor to the Nokia T20.

The tablet comes with Android 12 and 4GB ​RAM which enables you to navigate between your favorite apps even faster. The phones comes with a 10.4” HD+ display which gives you enough real estate for media viewing.

In a world of growing cyber threats, the Nokia T21 comes with three years of monthly security updates, twice as many as the competition to keep you shielded from threats.

Sebastian Ulrich, Managing Director Global Enterprise Business, HMD Global, had this to say, “Building on the success of the Nokia T20, the new Nokia T21 is designed top to bottom to help support businesses. With taking payments through its inbuilt NFC sensor, its intuitive second screen control system, secure data storage powered by renewable energy, and its natural fit with HMD Enable Pro – delivering unparalleled device control and configuration – the new tablet has versatility and power to support a plethora of use cases. It is the combination of hardware and services expertise which means that more businesses from banking and logistics to hospitality and retail are turning to HMD Global to underpin their business growth worldwide.”

The Nokia T21 Specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 9.74 x 6.19 x 0.30 inches

Build: Glass front, aluminum back

SIM: Nano-SIM

Screen size: 10.4 inches

Resolution: 1200 x 2000 pixels

OS: Android 12

Chipset: Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G57

Internal storage: 128GB

RAM: 4 GB RAM

Main camera: 8 MP

Selfie camera: 8 MP

USB: USB Type-C 2.0

Battery type: Li-Po 8200 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Fast Charging 18w

Colors: Charcoal Grey