Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd has launched the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 in the Kenyan market. The phone which is the successor to the Samsung Galaxy S22 is available on pre-order at all authorized Samsung dealer stores as from 2nd – 29th February.

Samsung Galaxy’s epic camera gives users more freedom to explore their creativity, like capturing truly cinematic Nightography videos with transformative AI. The “Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy” unleashes a premium experience, including groundbreaking AI, future-ready mobile gaming experience and powerfully sustained game play with the world’s fastest mobile graphics.

On the Galaxy S23 Ultra, an embedded S Pen that many long-time Samsung Galaxy users know and love offers more possibilities for productivity, notetaking, hobbies and more. All the Galaxy S23 series’ new standard-setting innovations are housed within a striking design that advances Samsung’s sustainability commitment with more recycled materials than any other Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

The global unveil event took place in Sanfranscisco, while the local unveil took place at the Sarit Centre in Nairobi. Present at the local event was Samsung Electronics East Africa Managing Director Mr. TS Lee as well local Distributors, Dealers, partners, tech enthusiasts and media representatives. “Our 2022 MX business performance was strengthened by strong sales of our premium smartphones, including sustained performance from the Galaxy S22 series and best-ever recorded foldable sales. I am confident that with the successful launch of our new flagship model, East Africa will play a leading role in driving the success for Africa this year” said Mr. BS Hong, President and CEO of Samsung Africa who welcomed the guests to the Galaxy Unpacked event in Nairobi.

“The most impactful technology is measured, not just by what it enables for people today, but also how it contributes to a better future,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Experience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Galaxy S23 Ultra and the entire Galaxy S series lineup are the new standard-bearers of a trustworthy premium smartphone experience. We’re redefining peak performance by merging power and lasting innovation in devices that have less environmental impact.”

Galaxy S23 Ultra makes it easier for any level of photographer to capture phenomenal content. It offers Samsung Galaxy’s most advanced camera system, tailored for nearly any lighting conditions and engineered to render incredible detail. Improved Nightography capabilities transform how the Galaxy S series optimizes photos and videos in a wide range of ambient conditions. Filming a favorite song at a concert, snapping a selfie at the aquarium, or grabbing a group shot of friends at dinner — users can get sharper images and videos . Visual noise that usually ruins low-light images is corrected by a new AI-powered image signal processing (ISP) algorithm that enhances object details and color tone.

In a Samsung Galaxy-first, Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor that captures epic moments with incredible precision. It uses pixel binning to support multiple levels of high-resolution processing at once. And because selfie cameras are more important than ever to how we communicate today, Galaxy S23 series introduces fast autofocus and our first Super HDR selfie camera, jumping from 30fps to 60fps, for noticeably better front-facing images and videos.

For users who want the ultimate creative control and customization, the Galaxy S series offers a suite of tools that differentiate any photography experience. The Expert RAW app, available exclusively on Samsung Galaxy, enables DSLR-style image shooting and editing in RAW and JPEG — no bulky camera equipment is required. Users can experiment with Multiple exposures photo art or capture a clear view of the Milky Way with Astrophoto settings either within Samsung Camera app or Expert RAW app. Meanwhile, the new zoom capabilities on Galaxy Watch5 series’ Camera Controller app empower users to capture a perfectly framed shot right from their wrist.

Additional camera advancements include:

Low-light or in situations that would normally create a blur, videos are stable with doubled optical image stabilizer (OIS) angles in all directions.

Videos feel more cinematic with enhanced 8K video at 30 frames per second with a wider angle.

Advanced, object-based AI analyzes each detail in the frame, even down to minute facial features such as hair and eyes, to carefully reflect a person’s dynamic characteristics.

For an even more enhanced video experience, the new 360 Audio Recording feature on Galaxy Buds2 Pro creates multi-dimensional sound.

For creators and gamers alike, the desire to push limits and constantly reimagine what’s possible requires technology that outpaces expectations. Qualcomm “Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy” enables unprecedented performance while Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 5,000mAh battery lasts more than 20 percent longer.

Galaxy S23 Ultra’s graphics performance is faster by more than 40 percent and its AI performance is also optimized by more than 40 percent to balance performance and power for photography, videography, low-latency gaming and more.

The Galaxy S23 series raises the bar for premium technology designed with the planet in mind. It is made using even more recycled materials than the Galaxy S22 series, including pre-consumer recycled aluminum and recycled glass, and post-consumer recycled plastics sourced from discarded fishing nets , water barrels and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles.

The new S series is the first to market Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2, adding heightened durability for long-term use and designed with an average of 22 percent pre-consumer recycled content . Plus, every Galaxy S23 smartphone comes in redesigned packaging box made with 100% recycled paper.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 will be available for pre-order from 2nd to 28th February 2023. Those that pre-order the Galaxy S23 Ultra will receive an automatic upgrade from a 256 GB to 526 GB device storage worth 20,000 shillings, they will receive 10 GB data each month for one-year period (Safaricom Network only). Those that pre-order the Galaxy S23+ and the Galaxy S23 will receive a free silicone case as well as 10GB data each month for one year. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 will also be eligible for Samsung Care+, which offers among other things 1-year free screen protection .

Samsung Electronics East Africa Director of Mobile Experience Mr. Charles Kimari noted “We understand that the economic climate worldwide is quite turbulent and customers are tightening their belts in the way they spend. As a business, we are looking to increase inclusivity and affordability for our consumers so that they can acquire the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S23+ and S23 devices and one of this ways we are doing this is through strategic partnerships with finance partners. We already have a working agreement with KCB and Safaricom as the first two official device financing partners and are working on getting more partners on board to allow more Kenyans to acquire our devices at a pace that works for them. These strategic partnerships are what we believe will shape the device acquisition landscape in Kenya”.