Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through Kenya Cane hosted ‘The Greats’ Fest cultural trail at the lakeside city of Kisumu this Saturday 28th January.

The Kisumu showdown featured live performances by Kenya Cane brand ambassador and musical extraordinaire Savara alongside Tusker Nexter finalist, Kamwana, DJ Gibbz (Daqchild) and Kisumu’s finest DJ Aisha and DJ Davies with MC Oye at Caffe Ole.

“The Greats’ Fest” cultural extravaganza has previously been held in Nakuru and Thika, offering consumers a cultural blend of great music and food paired with a legendary Kenyan spirit and featuring great local talent.

Davis Changalwa Shopper and Category Marketing Manager, EABL, had this to say, “We have curated these experiences for our consumers to have a greater interaction and appreciation of the brand and for us to pick our learnings and create even better experiences. Kenya Cane is an authentic Kenyan brand and in staying true to our legacy and heritage, we will continue creating more spaces like these to appreciate authentic Kenyan music and culture where our consumers can celebrate their achievements, big or small, because we believe every achievement brings you one step closer to greatness.”

The brand launched the “The Greats Toast Twice” campaign and platform last year to create opportunities for consumers to celebrate the small wins and achievements that bring them closer to their ambitions and inspire them to continue moving forward.

As part of the campaign, the brand is partnering with Grammy-acclaimed artist Savara Mudigi and intends to work with more artistes through the cultural extravaganza that will be taking place in various regions across the country.

Since its foundation in 1976, Kenya Cane has had a rich heritage interwoven with the history of the Kenyan nation. Kenya cane is available in various variants KC Smooth, KC Coconut, KC Pineapple, and KC Citrus Fusion.