Jambojet, has announced an offer for its customers, selling 1,000 tickets at Ksh 1,000. This

comes after the airline flew over 1 million passengers in 2022, surpassing its 2021 passenger numbers by 38%.

The low cost carrier operates over 350 flights weekly across 10 routes; 7 from its primary hub in Nairobi and 3 from its secondary hub in Mombasa. In 2021, the airline flew 730 thousand passengers, a slight increase from 2019.

The airline, which in 2022 launched Jambojet Cargo, flies to Mombasa, Kisumu, Eldoret, Diani, Malindi and Goma in DRC from its primary hub in Nairobi, and to Kisumu, Eldoret and Lamu from its secondary hub in Mombasa.

Karanja Ndegwa, MD, and CEO of Jambojet, had this to say, “Our target was to fly 917 thousand passengers in 2022. Surpassing this target to hit 1 million passengers is a huge milestone for Jambojet. We decided to offer our customers 1,000 seats at Ksh 1,000 to say thank you for choosing to fly Jambojet.”

Mr Ndegwa added that the airline’s sole focus on the customer, coupled with an agile and passionate workforce is the main reason for achieving this milestone.