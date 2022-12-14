Shares

Glovo has today announced the appointment of Caroline Mutuku as the new General Manager for Glovo Kenya. She replaces Priscilla Muhiu who was appointed to the position in 2020.

Prior to her appointment, Mutuku was the General Manager of a tech startup that focused on revolutionizing mass transport in Kenya. Her previous experience includes; six years of management consulting at McKinsey & Co. where she focused on developing strategies, facilitating execution, and building digital capabilities for banks and financial regulators across Africa.

Caroline has also worked for the banking sector in companies such as Standard Chartered and Equity Bank in Kenya. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge in strategy, execution and digital. During her past experiences, she has been notorious for solving problems using tech which has created significant growth and long-lasting impact for the stakeholders involved.

Caroline Mutuku, new General Manager for Kenya, said: “I am delighted to be taking on this role as the General Manager for Glovo Kenya and continue the good work that my peers have done. I am excited to incorporate innovative and fresh ideas to take Glovo to the next level in the market. I am quite optimistic about the very vibrant e-commerce sector in Kenya in the coming years.”

Glovo is a pioneering multi-category app connecting users with businesses, and couriers, offering on-demand services from local restaurants, grocers and supermarkets, and high street retail stores. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, it operates across 25 countries in Europe, Central Asia and Africa.