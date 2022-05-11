Shares

Glovo has announced that it has set up a partnership with small restaurants, popularly known as Kibandas, to enable more of them to sell their food on the platform.

Kibandas are popular in Kenya because they sell their food at affordable prices and they have even set up food delivery for offices to be able to get their food to workers. This is mostly likely the market that Glovo wants to tap in.

Glovo has created a Kibanda Bubble where the Kibanda owners can sign up for free and start using the platform for orders. Customers can order their favourite local food from any neighbourhood in Nairobi and get it delivered for free.

Priscilla Muhiu, General Manager Kenya, Glovo: “As Glovo we are aiming to be a catalyst for SMEs around the country through these partnerships with Kibanda owners as we bridge the gap where affordability meets convenience.”

“Most owners have noted since joining the App, it has been good for business with sales going up and getting clients that they normally would not get if they fully depended on walk-in clients,” Priscilla said.

Glovo has now been operating in Kenya for close to four years. The online food delivery service part of the platform, have been growing in the past few years, allowing customers access to a variety of foods from their offices or homes. The online delivery platforms started with established fast-food outlets, local restaurants, cafes, and big hotels and has evolved to include smaller restaurants.

She added: “As we monitor the growth of Kibanda business, orders in the Kibanda bubble have increased by 435%, meaning we have managed to deliver times more local meals through our Kibanda bubble in only 3 months. We aim to sign up as many Kibandas as possible on the App.

The most ordered meals on the Kibanda bubble include beef stew, chapati, ugali, Ndengu, bean stew and matumbo, which are all local cuisines in Nairobi. Upon signing the collaboration agreement with Glovo, owners are offered an onboarding experience. They are shown how to handle the orders, how to contact partner support if they have any questions and provide them with personalized insights so they can get the most benefits out of the App.

Glovo is an on demand service that purchases, picks-up and delivers anything that is ordered through their app. It launched in Kenya in 2019.