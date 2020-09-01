Shares

Glovo has appointed Priscilla Muhiu as the General Manager for Kenya. She will take over from William Benthall who has been appointed Glovo’s General Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa.

Prior to her appointment, Priscilla has been working as the Africa Marketing Head for Glovo, where she led the team that successfully launched the Glovo brand in Kenya and Côte d’Ivoire. Her previous experience includes working with tech companies such as Sendy and OLX.

With her appointment, she brings 13 years in business development and marketing — nine of which have been spent working specifically with tech companies. She has a has a wealth of industry knowledge when it comes to growth hacking, market strategy development and business modelling. She is also very passionate about solving problems in Africa through the use of innovative technologies.

Priscilla Muhiu, General Manager for Kenya, had this to say, “I am delighted to be taking over from William as the general manager for Kenya. I’m looking forward to continuing the good work that we have done here with Glovo, in a market that is very vibrant and full of promising prospects.”

Glovo was founded in 2015 in Barcelona and has since then expanded operations to 3 continents i.e. Europe, Africa, and South America. The service is present in over 20 countries and more than 100 cities. Kenya became the 3rd African market for Glovo in 2019.