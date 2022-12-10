Shares

CFAO Motors Kenya has launched a 600-square metre central parts outlet for its Winpart division, as it seeks to expand product offering and services by distributing original vehicle maintenance spare parts at affordable prices.

Winpart is a one-stop-shop and distributor of maintenance spare parts with a competitively priced range of automotive parts from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). The new outlet also includes a customer service centre and lounge area, delivering an exceptional customer experience.

CFAO Motors Kenya Managing Director Arvinder Reel said, “The decision to expand our Winpart product offering comes at a time when the demand for affordable quality spare parts is on the rise, and this outlet enables us to meet the diverse demands and customer needs by providing premium independent aftermarket products from power brands such as Denso, Motul and Aisin GS Yuasa to name a few.”

Mr. Reel noted that approximately 80% of Kenyan motorists drive used cars imported largely from Japan, and CFAO Motors is keen on ensuring that they offer quality, yet affordable parts to maintain and repair these vehicles for enhanced user experience and to deliver value to the motor industry.

Earlier in the year, Toyota Kenya rebranded to CFAO Motors Kenya, as the company moved to become a mobility solutions provider. As CFAO Motors, we have a strategic focus to serve the B2C consumer segment by offering relevant, quality and affordable solutions.