The family-owned five-star luxury boutique hotel group, Hemingways Collection has announced the management takeover of Eden Nairobi.

Eden Nairobi, a recent winner in the Fodor’s Finest Hotels list, is a tranquil boutique hotel set in a four-acre plot on the edge of the Giraffe Sanctuary forest that immediately connects guests to their location, and offers a peaceful yet wildly enchanting escape from the bustling city.

The nine-bedroom property is one of the most unique getaways in Africa, built and designed by artists Tonio and Anna Trzebinski, originally as a family home.

The property will be renamed Hemingways Eden, joining Hemingways Nairobi, Ol Seki Hemingways Mara, and Hemingways Watamu in the collection

Expressing his excitement about the takeover, Hemingways Group CEO Ross Evans said, “The management takeover of Hemingways Eden is a strategic move to diversify our portfolio and expand our offering. It is also an opportunity for us to manage a unique and iconic property in a premier location in the heart of Karen, Nairobi. The standards of service will be consistent with those of our existing properties – Hemingways Nairobi, Hemingways Watamu and Ol Seki Hemingways Mara.”

Filled with art and antiquities, the hotel will remain a hub for art and culture. Hemingways Collection will invest in the property whilst channelling its original artistic approach to design and atmosphere, maintaining its spirit as a truly unique place to stay in Nairobi. Guests will enjoy the extensive private collection of original contemporary artworks that features in each of the bedrooms, split across the Main House and the Studio.

Given the property was designed as a family home, the accommodation lends itself perfectly for families and small groups to enjoy together, with dining options including the open plan drawing and dining rooms of the Main House and Studio. There will also be the option to hire the house exclusively. Alternatively, dining takes place at The Deck, overlooking the small lake and neighbouring forest, providing the perfect place for a cup of coffee, a sundowner or an authentically Kenyan dinner with friends.

Anna Trebinski noted, “Eden Nairobi has been one of the bravest and most beautiful journeys of my life, it has taught me so much about coming full circle and has helped me lay the foundations for the next chapter. This unique and exquisite place has become a hub for Nairobi creatives and an incubator for social change and outreach through the arts (The Eden Project). Being a creative I feel that this incredible hotel needs to be managed and run by top Kenyan professionals to mirror its exceptional qualities in the service delivered to the guests and I am so honoured to announce that Hemingways Collection will be taking Eden under its wing and making it part of its portfolio of luxury properties. From one family-owned establishment to another, Eden will retain its unique offerings whilst elevating the experience to a new level.”

Despite the hospitality industry being faced with many challenges over the past few years, Hemingways Collection, a leader in the industry, has been resilient.

The new addition reinforces Hemingways Collection’s continued growth in the Kenyan hospitality market and its belief in the long-term success of luxury tourism in Kenya.

“All our hotels have their own style, and this is no exception. This property has huge potential and will complement our existing locations; our intention is to preserve and enhance the character and individuality of Hemingways Eden whilst ensuring that it provides the highest possible standards of warm Kenyan hospitality and international luxury hotel service and excellence that our hotels are known and loved for,” stated Mr Evans.