Hemingways Collection commits to retaining employees after suspending operations due to COVID-19

Luxury hotel brand Hemingways Collection has announced the suspension of its operations in its Ol Seki Mara and Hemingways Nairobi properties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has however committed to retaining all its 400 + employees.

Hemingways Collection Chairman, Dicky Evans says, following the temporary closure of the two hotels, the group’s number one priority during this crisis is to look after their staff and as such, Hemingways Collection will not be making any redundancies.

He however noted permanent staff will receive reduced salaries for the next three months.

“As a Group, we have prioritized the retention of staff and their well-being with all permanent employees being retained however receiving reduced salaries for three months. We are humbled by the massive support from our staff following this decision amid this evolving COVID-19 challenge. Everyone is making huge sacrifices to survive these unprecedented times and we are truly grateful to them all” he said.

Noting that following the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, it was only prudent that the Collection closes the Ol Seki Mara and Nairobi properties in helping keep its staff and guests safe during this time.

“The closure will be effective from March 27th, 2020 for Ol Seki Mara and March 29th, 2020 for Hemingways Nairobi,’’ said Mr. Evans. They will both be closed until May 31st 2020,” said Mr. Evans.

Hemingways Collection Watamu property will remain open for the time being, operating within government protocols in terms of servicing in -house guests and complying with the curfew.

The Hemingways Collection consists of Hemingways Nairobi, Hemingways Ol Seki Mara, Hemingways Watamu and Hemingways Residences.