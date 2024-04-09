Shares

Hemingways Group has received nominations in seven categories of the World Travel Awards 2024. Hemingways Nairobi and Hemingways Watamu received recognition for Africa’s Leading Boutique Hotel, while Hemingways Watamu has been nominated for Africa’s Leading Beach Resort.

Hemingways Travel, the Group’s Travel Agency, has been nominated for Kenya’s Leading Travel Agency, while Hemingways Expeditions got a nomination for the Leading Destination Management Company 2024.

The World Travel Awards celebrate excellence in the global travel and tourism sector. A rigorous voting process involving industry executives and consumer travel buyers is undertaken to award the nominees.

Hemingways nomination categories

Africa’s Leading Beach Resort 2024 – Hemingways Watamu, Kenya

Africa’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2024 – Hemingways Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya’s Leading Beach Resort 2024 – Hemingways Watamu

Kenya’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2024 – Hemingways Nairobi

Kenya’s Leading Resort 2024 – Hemingways Watamu

Kenya’s Leading Travel Agency 2024 – Hemingways Travel

Kenya’s Leading Destination Management Company 2024 – Hemingways Expeditions

The journey of Hemingways Group commenced in 2013, but its roots trace back to 1988 with the opening of Hemingways Watamu, on the Kenyan coast. Over the past ten years, the brand has achieved numerous significant milestones:

In 2011, the construction of Hemingways Nairobi began, laying the foundation for an exceptional luxury boutique hotel, which is a leader in Africa. The Group also acquired Ol Seki camp and joined the Naboisho Conservancy in the Maasai Mara.

Two years later, Hemingways Nairobi, a 45-suite luxury boutique hotel, welcomed its first guests and Hemingways Collection was officially launched, offering city, bush and beach experiences.

In 2022, Hemingways Watamu underwent a comprehensive refurbishment, elevating its charm and comfort. Later that year, Hemingways Eden joined the Hemingways Group, marking the brand’s first management contract.