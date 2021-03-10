Shares

Hemingways has named Mr. Ross Evans as their new Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2021. Mr. Evans will be responsible for management of the Hemingways Group, including the Hemingways Collection luxury hotel division, Express Travel Group and Hemingways Expeditions.

Mr. Evans joined the Hemingways Group in 2016. He has previously served as Hemingways Group’s Operations Director for over five years, with ten years’ experience in the financial industry in London and Singapore.

This appointment follows a planned exit of Mr. Alastair Addison, who will be stepping down as CEO and moving back to Scotland. Mr. Addison will take on a part time executive position directing the Sales and Marketing strategy of Hemingways Collection. He will remain an executive director of the Group and will be involved in maintaining many key relationships with Hemingways’ trade partners, as well as supporting strategic board initiatives.

“I am delighted to take up the new role and I am looking forward to continuing to develop and grow our business. I am extremely grateful to Alastair for his support and guidance over the last five years and I’m thrilled that we will continue working closely together to support our partners and our clients in providing memorable Hemingways experiences and to ensure the business continues to thrive well into the future”, said Mr. Ross Evans on his appointment.

The outgoing Hemingways Group’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Alastair Addison stated, “I have thoroughly enjoyed my 10 years as Group CEO and am extremely proud of the business we have developed. I’m looking forward to continuing to support the Group in my new role. Ross’s leadership and expertise will advance the Group’s vision of being a leading service provider within the hospitality and travel sector.”