Hemingways Watamu has been named Kenya’s Leading Beach Resort at the 2021 World Travel Awards. Hemingways Expeditions, which is part of the Hemingways Group, was named Kenya’s Leading Destination Management Company at the awards.

The World Travel Awards are held annually to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries globally. The online voting process is supported by a year-long communications campaign encouraging global participation. Voters include qualified executives working within travel and tourism and the consumer travel buyer.

Speaking while acknowledging the awards, Hemingways Group CEO Ross Evans says it is an honor for the company to receive international recognition for its contribution in the Kenyan Hospitality industry.

“It is an honour to have Hemingways Watamu and Hemingways Expeditions selected as leaders in their respective categories. To us, this win endorses our commitment to excellence in service delivery and it resonates with our commitment to our guests and the Kenyan hospitality and travel industry,” he said.

Mr. Ross further noted that the awards prove Hemingways’ resilience and determination to prosper during the immense challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic while applauding and appreciating the Hemingways’ team for providing world class service in very difficult conditions.

The Hotel’s Nairobi branch has similarly been selected as an ‘American Express (AmEx)Fine Hotels and Resorts Card Member Favorite’ the only one in Africa.

The American Express Fine Hotels and Resorts program offers exclusive benefits for American Express (AmEx) Platinum and Centurion credit card holders.

The program consists of over 1,000 hotels and resorts that have partnered with American Express to incentivize members to book with their properties. In exchange, members get extra Membership Rewards Points and benefits.