Shares

Emirates has won multiple awards at the World Travel Awards 2024. They include ‘World’s Leading Airline – First Class,’ ‘World’s Leading Airline – Brand,’ ‘World’s Leading Airline – Inflight Entertainment’ and ‘World’s Leading Airline – Rewards Programme.’ The airline also won the ‘Best Airline App Worldwide’ and ‘Best Airline App in the Middle East’ awards at the World Travel Tech Awards 2024.

Emirates has also recently won awards such as ‘ULTRAs 2024,’ ‘Telegraph Travel,’ ‘Forbes Travel Guide’s Air Travel Awards;’ and has also ranked as a 2025 APEX World Class Airline.

The World Travel Awards (WTA) is one of the industry’s most prestigious events – acknowledging, rewarding and celebrating excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry. The World Travel Tech Awards recognises and celebrates excellence in travel technology.

Emirates has rolled out 36 fully refurbished aircraft (26 A380s and 10 Boeing 777s) with new interiors that include highly lauded Premium Economy. Emirates’ First-Class experience continues to set the industry benchmark with fully enclosed private suites, ‘dine on demand’ service, and A380 Shower Spa. The airline recently enhanced its wine in the sky experience with the launch ‘L’art du vin’ – a bespoke wine course for cabin crew to serve customers even better with acclaimed wines and rare vintages.

Emirates has expanded its inflight entertainment catalogue, collaborating with Spotify – the world’s most popular audio-streaming subscription service – to offer customers a wide array of podcasts and playlists in the sky. The Emirates app offers customers real-time flight updates, baggage tracking, an airport map guide, a chance to explore all fleet cabins in 3D, and the option to create bespoke playlists ahead of the flight.