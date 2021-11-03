Shares

The Diamonds Dream of Africa hotel in based in Malindi has been named the Leading All-inclusive resort in Africa 2021 by the World Travel Awards (WTA).

Diamonds Dream of Africa was nominated alongside Baobab Beach Resort and Spa, and three other hotels based in Zanzibar, Tanzania. These are Hotel La Gemma dell’Est, Hotel Riu Palace and TUI BLUE Bahari.

Owned and managed by Swiss based Planhotels, the company also won four other awards for their properties in Mozambique, the Maldives and Switzerland. Diamonds Mequfi Beach Resort was named Mozambique’s Leading Resort 2021, whilst two properties in Maldives, Diamonds Athuruga and Diamonds Thudufushi won Maldives’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2021 and Maldives’ Leading Beach Resort 2021 respectively. THE VIEW Lugano won Switzerland’s Leading Design Hotel 2021.

The Hotel, which is a member of Small Luxury Hotel of the World (SLH), incorporated the Stay Safe Stay Small initiative, offering enhanced health and detailed safety guidelines launched by SLH for all 520 member hotels in 90 countries in July last year.

Commenting on the Hotel’s recognition by the WTA, Diamonds’ General Manager, Alexander Zissimatos said, “The past year has been a real challenge for the travel and tourism sector worldwide, and we hope that this recognition will play a significant role in spearheading the recovery in Kenya.”

The 2021 WTA results follow a year-long search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands. Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.