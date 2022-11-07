Shares

LG Electronics has partnered with Safaricom to offer customers access to home electronics and appliances at a 7 per cent discount.

The move is aimed at ensuring customers receive quality products, upgrade their homes to smart homes using smart appliances with ease. The discounted products will be available across all LG-Opalnet branded shops across the country.

Safaricom subscribers can access LG TVs, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, dishwashers, microwave ovens, audios and more at discounted prices using Bonga points. Bonga points will be equated to money whereas 5 Bonga points will be equivalent to Ksh. 1. Customers can use full Bonga points or ask the LG merchant to use part cash and part Bonga when doing the redemption.

The discounts can be accessed by dialling *126# or the Safaricom app. Customers will then redeem the deal they would want and confirm the redemption. The customer will then get a voucher code that will be used to redeem the offer. The customer will then give the merchant the voucher code and enjoy the discount as they make their payment using Bonga points.

Besides Safaricom, LG Electronics has also made it possible for customers to access products with discounted prices via Aspira, a product financing firm. The partnership offers a credit facility of upto 12 months of interest repayment. Once transacted, customers will receive approval and access to their products of choice within 48 hours.

LG Electronics East Africa Managing Director Sa Nyoung Kim said, “We are very proud to be partnering with leading telcos in the country. Joining hands with Safaricom will bring value to our customers and is in line with our continuous efforts to develop new innovations and provide products that help them live better. This partnership further serves as a keystone for future strategic partnerships with LG to create value and impact opportunities”.