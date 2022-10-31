Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has launched Rockshore Tropical Lager, a new alcoholic beer that is fruit flavoured. The new beer is part of KBL’s light beer category.

The new flavoured beer is infused with natural tropical African fruit flavours like pineapple and passion fruit and has an Alcohol by Volume (ABV) of 4.2%. It will be sold in bars and restaurants at a recommended retail price (RRP) of Ksh. 150 and will comes in a returnable bottle.

Speaking at the launch event, KBL Managing Director Mr. John Musunga said the company’s ambition to attract new customers and adapt to their shifting tastes and preferences led to the development of the innovation.

“The development of Rockshore Tropical Lager today comes in response to the growing market preference for flavorful beers with locally brewed fruit-inspired brews that can increase the base of consumers to the category. Our consumer surveys on the market trends for alcoholic beverages have revealed that a younger generation of customers prefers beers that are lively, colorful, and exciting,” said Mr Musunga.

“This new brand supports our company’s overarching mission to heavily invest in innovation in the creation of alcoholic beverages that meet the changing taste and demographics, which has enabled KBL to attract new consumers,” he continued.

EABL Marketing and Innovations Director Anne-Joy Michira reaffirmed that the goal of the company’s inclusion of Rockshore Tropical Lager is to interact with a constantly changing consumer base through flavoured offerings.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce Rockshore Tropical Lager to Kenyan consumers. This is a product that resonates with a large part of the target population, who have a sweeter palate that is not addressed by mainstream beers. It presents a fantastic recruitment potential. With its crisp, clean flavour and exquisite tongue feel, Rockshore Tropical Lager gives a more reviving, lively, and savory tasting experience.” Added Ms Michira.

In the weeks, Rockshore Tropical Lager will be made available across the nation, with a market roll-out anticipated shortly after.