Gabiro Mtu Necessary has been nominated for consideration at the 65th Grammy Awards which is set to unveil its nominations list this November.

Gabiro’s debut album; Saint John and another single dubbed Pok Alando have both been added to the voting list categories of Best Global Music Album and Best Global Music Performance respectively.

This comes days after he hit the 2 million streams mark with his album across all digital streaming platforms with Boomplay leading with the highest number of streams at 520,000 streams at the time.

Last year, Mtu Necessary had his 3 track EP, JENESIS recognized by the Recording Academy in the annual Behind the Records project and later got considered for a Grammy nomination as the Best Global Music album alongside two other Kenyan musicians that is Octopizzo and Victoria Kimani. He recently got admitted to the Recording Academy as a member with voting rights.

All these came up at a time when the self-proclaimed Kisumu President had given up on music and had gone ahead to open a barbershop and venture into poultry farming.