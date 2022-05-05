Shares

Kisumu based rapper Gabiro Mtu Necessary has released his debut album Saint John which is available for streaming on digital platforms. The debut album follows the successful release of his two EPs MPITO and JENESIS which bagged him a Grammy recognition.

This is Gabiro Mtu Necessary third project and a first full album project. The 12 track dancehall and drill album was released on the 29th April, 2022.

“With the story-telling, sayings in between tracks and rapping in my local dialect the album is more of a syllabus that takes me back to my roots, ” says Gabiro.

The album can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify and all other digital platforms.

The Saint John tracklist is below;

1. Saint John

2. Pok Alando

3. Drill ya Odhumo

4. I Swear

5. Pesa Oluoro Koko

6. Kula Bata

7. Dear Son

8. Free ft Blakangel

9. Okay

10. Happy

11. Rotterdam

12. Kus Kus remix ft Javada